ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville Police investigate pedestrian deaths, encourage traffic safety

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSPfY_0dUmAqhq00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police are encouraging traffic safety after a two pedestrians were hit and killed within a week.

The first crash happened on Long Shoals Road at 6:27 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Police said 2011 a Buick LaCrosse was traveling west when it hit Charles Call, 61, who was attempting to cross the road.

Call was wearing dark clothing and was not crossing the road in a marked crosswalk.

According to the police department, the second crash happened on Tunnel Road near Riceville Road at 10:39 p.m. when a 1996 Ford Ranger hit a pedestrian, Stephen Funk, 53, of Asheville, walking across the intersection wearing dark clothing.

Funk was taken to the hospital where he died.

Both crashes are still under investigation.

Police are encouraging drivers to be mindful of intersections and roadways where pedestrian traffic is heavy, as well as encourage those walking at nighttime to wear light-colored or reflective clothing and be mindful of pedestrian protocol.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Child injured in Henderson Co. accidental shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 3-year-old is receiving medical treatment at Mission Hospital after an accidental shooting. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at 2:25 p.m. that a 3-year-old child had gained access to a gun and had been accidentally shot. The sheriff’s office said the call came from […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Police investigate shooting in West Pelzer, 1 injured

WEST PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police in West Pelzer are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one man injured. According to the West Pelzer Police Chief, a call came in at 4 p.m. for shots fired at a home on Holiday Street. When officers arrived they found one man with a gunshot wound. He […]
PELZER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weather#Buick#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

NC man charged in death of CMPD officer, mother of 3 killed in I-85 crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 50-year-old man is facing charges in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin who was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-85 in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Daniel Morgan of High Point is charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Deputies search for man wanted in Greenville Co. bank robbery

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in a bank robbery Thursday. Investigators with the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office are investigating a bank robbery at the CPM Federal Credit Union on E. Butler Road that happened just after 11 a.m. The suspect, described as a male, wearing a black jacket, […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy