3 Bears keys to beat Seahawks, final score prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have not had a holly jolly December so far, losing to the Cardinals, Packers and Vikings, and falling to 4-10 on the season after a 3-2 start. The Seahawks are in a similar position however, sitting at 5-9 after managing only one win in December over the lowly Texans. Each team features the upside to fly as high as Rudolph and Santa’s sleigh. But each team also makes enough mistakes to earn nothing but coal in their stockings. Here’s what the Bears can do to bring home the belated Christmas goose一 err, “W.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO