ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Letter: A history lesson for conservatives

By Bryce Haugen
INFORUM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for a history lesson for conservatives. From the infancy of our nation to the modern day struggle for civil rights, they have been wrong on the major issues of our Republic. I’m not saying conservatives are always misguided; they check the excesses of the left in a meaningful way...

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post-Star

GUEST ESSAY: History can teach us important lessons

The viral disease smallpox has ravaged human populations in small and huge outbreaks around our world for three to four thousand years. It probably came to us from cattle when we first began to herd them. Over the centuries, we know pandemics of smallpox and other infections have changed history many times, usually because a terrible outbreak weakened one army more than another. Armies, city-states and empires have fallen much more to infectious disease outbreaks than to the weapons of war. Think about the indigenous peoples of North and South America, for example.
FORT EDWARD, NY
washingtoninformer.com

EDITORIAL: History Lessons May Be Startling But Should Not Be Traumatic

Our hearts go out to the children at Watkins Elementary School in Southeast who learned the hard way about the tragic events which led to the deaths of millions of innocent Jewish men, women and children during the Holocaust. The children, all third grade students, were led in an activity...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Ignorance isn't bliss -- learn history so we don't repeat it

To the editor -- Recently, I read an article about a young World War II Army Air Corps bombardier whose body had been identified and returned home after 80 years in an unmarked grave in Romania. His B-17 had been shot down and the crew lost. This situation is sad,...
YAKIMA, WA
INFORUM

Letter: Voter suppression is propaganda

I agree with Mike Hulett’s assessment in his column, “Have we reached the point of no return?” He states that “we must never stop searching for glimmers of hope for restoring unity.” Hulett references two “well-researched” books that he says would serve as a “positive step” toward repairing our country’s serious political divisions.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
INFORUM

Letter: A poem for the New Year

And the news is cheering the halted gears. Is following her father’s fears. About words that don’t become actions. And they run to their coddling factions. Someone else’s life with hope. I'll turn off the news,. Filled with hate and divisive views,. And stop being a dope.
FARGO, ND
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Joe Manchin; conservative beliefs; COVID information

Thank you Sen. Manchin. I only wish that either of our two senators had the courage to oppose the massive spending bills being pushed by the administration. This week, I was accused of “penning hysterical letters every week.” Of regurgitating the pablum of Fox’s professional liars, Ingraham and Hannity; of keeping people scared, angry and prepped for violence. I was characterized as a pawn of Fox’s Ingraham and Hannity. I would say that I’m more of a “Rush” devotee, with a little of Glenn Beck sprinkled in.
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
MercuryNews

Letters: Due diligence | Threats abound | Preserving neutrality | Conservative draw | Balanced debate

Re. “Coastal panel OKs plan to poison mice on Farallon Islands,” Page B1, Dec. 20:. We in the conservation community are gratified at the California Coastal Commission’s determination of consistency with the Coastal Act for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s mouse eradication plan, with modifications, to restore resilience to the Farallon Islands National Wildlife Refuge.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The lessons of humility

For many people, humility is a message of the season. On Christmas, some like to recall from Philippians 2:8 that Jesus “humbled himself,” becoming “obedient to the point of death.”. For some Jews like myself, Hanukkah also teaches humility. The Maccabees who drove Assyrians from the Jerusalem...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatives#The Louisiana Purchase#French#Republican#Social Security#Medicare#Democratic#Lgbtq#Americans#Forum
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy