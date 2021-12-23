Miami-Dade County To Open Several COVID Testing Sites Over Next Two Weeks
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County announced it will open several COVID testing sites soon. Anywhere from three to five sites will pop up sometime between next week and the first week of January. The first ones will be at the Dolphin Park & Ride and Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds....
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida testing sites are gearing up for more people looking to get tested after Christmas. Many sites closed completely or closed early for the holiday.
Florida is once again breaking records with infections. The CDC reported more than 32,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.
“I did an at-home kit and tested positive, so I’m out here trying to get the real results,” said one person at Tropical Park’s COVID testing site.
The omicron surge turned holiday cheer into a trip to Tropical Park to get the COVID all-clear.
Person after person told CBS4’s Joel Waldman they’re under the weather.
“Runny nose, coughing, that type of thing,” said one person.
Nurses going with the flow too, moving and grooving despite a whole lot of brooding, reminding us who the real “rock” stars are.
“Do you feel like we’re ever getting out of this at this point?” asked a person in line to get tested.
“I hope, but I don’t see the light yet,” she responded.
Some in line said they canceled Christmas to keep their loved ones safe.
MIAMI (CBS4) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the weekend test site closures left many people scrambling to find one open, leading to long lines at those that were like Tropical Park.
“I just wanted to make sure I don’t have anything and I don’t contaminate anyone else,” said Christina Jimenez.
According to the Florida Department of Health from December 17 to 23, there were more than 125,000 new COVID cases statewide, Broward County accounting for more than 25,000 of those cases and Miami-Dade County making up 52,000. As cases continue to surge, so are the number of people getting.
If you want a test for COVID, you’ll have a quicker way starting Monday morning. Miami-Dade County is giving out free take-home rapid tests at 27 public libraries. The distribution begins at 9:30 a.m. and will last as long as the supplies do. The limit is three tests for each household, according to the county library system.
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officials gave away thousands of at-home COVID-19 testing kits at various locations across the county as the state set a one-day record for new cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The distribution took place hours before COVID-19 testing sites across the state closed for...
South Floridians looking for a COVID-19 test were be able to get one on Christmas Day, but the sites that were open had limited hours and hours-long waits. Testing sites located at Tropical Park, the South Dade Government Center and Miami-Dade College's North Campus were open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officials are giving away at-home COVID-19 testing kits at various locations across the county as the state set a one-day record for new cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The surge in demand for testing has not slowed as South Florida sees another rise...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For a third time in less than a month, there’s been a COVID-19 outbreak on a cruise ship that departed from either Miami or Fort Lauderdale.
According to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line, a number of passengers and crew on the Carnival Freedom have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Carnival Freedom is following all protocols and has a small number on board who are in isolation due to a positive COVID test. Our protocols anticipate this possibility and we implement them as necessary to protect the health and safety of our guests and crew. This is a vaccinated...
DORAL, FL – Florida breaks COVID-19 record with 31,758 new cases in a single day and a positivity rate of 13.8% reported this week. Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County ranks second in highest positivity rate in the state with 16.6% following Broward that has a positivity rate of 19.1%. Palm Beach is on third place with 17.1%, while Monroe ranks fourth with a positivity rate of 15.3%.
Omicron doesn’t care if you’re vaccinated or boosted. It still attacks. Once again, it appears a mask may be solid protection, vaccinated or not, against catching the fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus. In Miami-Dade and across the country, it omicron is steadily working its way through the immunized...
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Long lines at a COVID-19 testing site in Southwest Miami-Dade led to long waits and a traffic nightmare for those wanting to enter Zoo Miami. Friday’s congestion almost kept Dayna Blank’s family away from making their Christmas Eve visit to the zoo. “We...
Shortly after opening their doors Friday to allow residents to get an at-home COVID rapid test, several libraries in Miami-Dade County were already turning people away. Residents and visitors lined up at five locations throughout the county hours before doors opened at 8:30 a.m. At the Westchester Regional Library location, the first 1,500 kits were distributed in less than 30 minutes.
(WSVN) - A promising new COVID-19 treatment could soon be coming to South Florida now that it has been officially approved. The Food and Drug Administration has now approved Pfizer’s pill to treat COVID-19. The drug maker said thousands of pills will be shipped out as early as December...
Picture, meet 1,000 words ... because this mega-line shows the depth of the problem getting tested for COVID. This is not a packed-to-the-gills airport parking lot ... it's a line Wednesday at a Miami testing site, filled with folks who wanted to know if they're COVID positive. This is not...
Miami-Dade is expanding COVID-19 sites and hours and bringing back mandatory masks in county buildings as the county deals with a surge in cases and high demand for testing ahead of the holidays, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Wednesday. Levine Cava said the county is hoping to open between three...
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will be giving an update Wednesday on the county's fight against a COVID-19 case surge. Levine Cava was expected to speak at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center around 10:15 a.m. The county's cases have increased by over 300% over the seven days leading up...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county has seen an ‘alarming’ increase in COVID- 19 cases and there’s been a 200 percent increase in demand for testing. Tropical Park was packed with people waiting in line to get tested. One man told...
DORAL, FL – Omicron is now the dominant strain in Miami-Dade County, surpassing the delta variant in just a couple of weeks. According to data collected by new genomic surveillance data, omicron is behind the majority of COVID-19 cases in the county as the variant grew from a tiny fraction of hundreds of samples taken the first week of December to nearly three of every four samples gathered last week.
