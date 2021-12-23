ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade County To Open Several COVID Testing Sites Over Next Two Weeks

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County announced it will open several COVID testing sites soon. Anywhere from three to five sites will pop up sometime between next week and the first week of January. The first ones will be at the Dolphin Park & Ride and Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds....

miami.cbslocal.com

CBS Miami

Tropical Park Testing Site Was Packed On Christmas As State Once Again Breaks COVID Infections Record

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida testing sites are gearing up for more people looking to get tested after Christmas. Many sites closed completely or closed early for the holiday. Florida is once again breaking records with infections. The CDC reported more than 32,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. “I did an at-home kit and tested positive, so I’m out here trying to get the real results,” said one person at Tropical Park’s COVID testing site. The omicron surge turned holiday cheer into a trip to Tropical Park to get the COVID all-clear. Person after person told CBS4’s Joel Waldman they’re under the weather. “Runny nose, coughing, that type of thing,” said one person. Nurses going with the flow too, moving and grooving despite a whole lot of brooding, reminding us who the real “rock” stars are. “Do you feel like we’re ever getting out of this at this point?” asked a person in line to get tested. “I hope, but I don’t see the light yet,” she responded. Some in line said they canceled Christmas to keep their loved ones safe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Holiday COVID Test Site Closures Left People Scrambling

MIAMI (CBS4) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the weekend test site closures left many people scrambling to find one open, leading to long lines at those that were like Tropical Park. “I just wanted to make sure I don’t have anything and I don’t contaminate anyone else,” said Christina Jimenez. According to the Florida Department of Health from December 17 to 23, there were more than 125,000 new COVID cases statewide, Broward County accounting for more than 25,000 of those cases and Miami-Dade County making up 52,000.  As cases continue to surge, so are the number of people getting. “I’m very...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

5 libraries in Miami-Dade distribute at-home testing kits

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officials are giving away at-home COVID-19 testing kits at various locations across the county as the state set a one-day record for new cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The surge in demand for testing has not slowed as South Florida sees another rise...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Passengers, Crew On Carnival Freedom Test Positive For COVID, Third South Florida Cruise Ship Outbreak This Month

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For a third time in less than a month, there’s been a COVID-19 outbreak on a cruise ship that departed from either Miami or Fort Lauderdale. According to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line, a number of passengers and crew on the Carnival Freedom have tested positive for the coronavirus. “Carnival Freedom is following all protocols and has a small number on board who are in isolation due to a positive COVID test. Our protocols anticipate this possibility and we implement them as necessary to protect the health and safety of our guests and crew. This is a vaccinated...
FLORIDA STATE
doralfamilyjournal.com

Florida breaks COVID-19 record, Miami-Dade among the worst-hit counties

DORAL, FL – Florida breaks COVID-19 record with 31,758 new cases in a single day and a positivity rate of 13.8% reported this week. Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County ranks second in highest positivity rate in the state with 16.6% following Broward that has a positivity rate of 19.1%. Palm Beach is on third place with 17.1%, while Monroe ranks fourth with a positivity rate of 15.3%.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Crowds Gather at Several Miami-Dade Libraries for COVID At-Home Rapid Tests

Shortly after opening their doors Friday to allow residents to get an at-home COVID rapid test, several libraries in Miami-Dade County were already turning people away. Residents and visitors lined up at five locations throughout the county hours before doors opened at 8:30 a.m. At the Westchester Regional Library location, the first 1,500 kits were distributed in less than 30 minutes.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
TMZ.com

Massive Lines at Miami COVID Testing Site During Omicron Crisis

Picture, meet 1,000 words ... because this mega-line shows the depth of the problem getting tested for COVID. This is not a packed-to-the-gills airport parking lot ... it's a line Wednesday at a Miami testing site, filled with folks who wanted to know if they're COVID positive. This is not...
MIAMI, FL
doralfamilyjournal.com

Omicron is now the dominant strain in Miami-Dade County

DORAL, FL – Omicron is now the dominant strain in Miami-Dade County, surpassing the delta variant in just a couple of weeks. According to data collected by new genomic surveillance data, omicron is behind the majority of COVID-19 cases in the county as the variant grew from a tiny fraction of hundreds of samples taken the first week of December to nearly three of every four samples gathered last week.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

