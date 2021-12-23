ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Upper Darby High School Dismissed Early After Fire Breaks Out On Second Floor Of Building

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
 3 days ago
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Students at Upper Darby High School have been dismissed early due to a fire on the second floor Thursday afternoon. School officials say the building was immediately evacuated after being alert of the fire.

The fire has since been extinguished.

“Upper Darby Fire Department and Upper Darby Police Department are on campus at the high school. At this time, we are aware that there was a fire on the 2nd floor of the building. School administration was alerted about the fire and immediately evacuated the building. The fire has been extinguished. The fire department has blocked off the 2nd-floor area where the fire occurred to secure the area,” the school posted on social media.

Students and staff were allowed back into the building to get their belongings.

After-school activities and evening events will proceed as scheduled.

“We will continue to investigate this incident and will provide more information when it becomes available,” the school wrote on social media. “Please DO NOT attempt to call the school or come to the school so that the fire department and the Upper Darby School District Team can secure the location and continue to manage the incident.”

Daily Voice

Bathroom Fire Prompts Evacuation Of Upper Darby High School

Upper Darby High School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a small fire broke out in a bathroom, school officials said. "A student discovered and reported to a teacher that there was a fire in the bathroom. Two teachers intervened, attempted to put the fire out, and pulled the fire alarm which alerted the fire department," the school district said in a statement.
UPPER DARBY, PA
3 West Chester Firefighters Treated For Minor Injuries After Battling Flames At Off-Campus Apartments

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Three West Chester firefighters were treated for minor injuries after fighting flames at an apartment complex near West Chester University early Thursday morning. Chester County officials said the fire started around 4:16 a.m. in the 700 block of South Franklin Street. Eyewitness video showed the flames shooting through the roof of the University Court Apartments. The fire was contained around 5:45 a.m. There were no civilian injuries reported. The cause is under investigation.
WEST CHESTER, PA
