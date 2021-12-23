NO. 6 County mourns two magistrates in one year span

The Madison County Fiscal Court has mourned several losses over the course of the year.

Between Dec. 25, 2020, and Dec. 21, 2021, the court and its constituents have lost two magistrates which were selected to represent District 1 of Madison County.

On Dec. 25, 2020, Magistrate Larry Combs, who served as District 1 Magistrate in Madison County for more than 40 years, passed away. At that time, he was the longest-serving magistrate in the state of Kentucky. His passing was announced to the public from the Judge Executive's office in a press release that same day.

"It has been an honor to serve with Larry over the past six years. His wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership has been a critical part of the direction of our County over the past 38 years. Magistrate Combs always ended his magistrate report at every fiscal court meeting with his iconic catch phrase, 'I'm just happy to be here, Judge.' I sure hope Larry knew how happy we all were to have him there," Judge Executive Reagan Taylor said in the announcement of Combs' passing.

In June 2021, the county honored the late magistrate and his family with a special gift.

On what would have been Combs' 70th birthday -- the county unveiled a special bench dedicated to Combs' 38-years of service to Madison County. With the help of his granddaughters, a blue bench with Combs' own signature etched on the monument was unveiled. The bench aptly faces the rolling hills of Berea -- which was the district he represented for many years. Alongside the bench was a tulip poplar tree, which is said to have been Combs' favorite.

County elected officials, department heads, staff and loved ones of Combs gathered at Battlefield Park for an unveiling and dedication ceremony. One such individual was the now, late Magistrate Paul Reynolds who was Combs' replacement.

Just a month after Combs' passing, Reynolds was appointed and sworn in to fill the District 1 seat. Reynolds served in the position for several months until he fell unexpectedly ill in the fall.

On Oct. 18, 2021, just nine months after replacing Magistrate Combs, the Madison County Fiscal Court made another announcement of the loss of a beloved magistrate when Reynolds passed away.

In a very similar news release, Judge Reagan Taylor said it was an honor to serve with Reynolds.

"It has been an honor to serve with Paul this past year. His engagement and commitment to serve Madison Countians was always his priority. While he was new to fiscal court, he quickly demonstrated his dedication to District 1. My thoughts and prayers remain with Paul's family today and in the difficult days ahead," Judge Executive Reagan Taylor said in October.

As of Dec. 2021, a new magistrate has been appointed and sworn in to represent the city of Berea in the county body.

Governor Beshear appointed Ben Robinson III to the position filing the term left vacant due to the passing of Magistrate Paul Reynolds in Executive Order 2021-872. Robinson was sworn in on Nov. 23 by his wife, Circuit Court Judge Brandy Brown. He participated in his first meeting on Dec. 14 where he publicly took the oath of office.

"Congratulations to Ben on his appointment by Governor Beshear to the Madison County Fiscal Court," Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor said. "While we continue to be saddened by the loss of our colleague Paul Reynolds, the fiscal court and I look forward to working with Magistrate Robinson as we strive to continue to build a better Madison County and serve our citizens. I have no doubt that he will serve the citizens of District 1 well."

According to a release from the judge's office, Robinson is no stranger to local politics, public service or Madison County. A lifelong Madison County and Berea resident, he is a graduate of Berea Community School and Eastern Kentucky University.

He has previously served on the city council for the city of Berea, city of Berea Planning and Zoning Commission, and numerous local boards and civic organizations. Robinson has spent most of his professional career working in supply chain and operations for the transportation industry.

At his first meeting on Dec. 14, Robinson said he was ready to help make tough decisions for the county.

"...Tough decisions are going to have to be made, I know that," Robinson said. "I appreciate the department heads and the folks I have met with within the county in being very candid and transparent with me and the same with Judge Taylor. I appreciate you taking me around and showing me different things within the county and meeting the folks with CSEPP, meeting the folks at the road department and others. We have -- I am not going to sugar coat it and tell you what you want to hear -- we have a lot of work to do. We are going to have a lot of tough decisions that I believe will need to be made. I think we have a team here that can do it."

The Reynolds Family was in attendance for Robinson's swearing in upon his request.

"It's a pleasure to serve District 1," Robinson said.