Robert Plant Recalls Early Rolling Stones Show as ‘Eye-Opener’

By Martin Kielty
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Robert Plant said the experience of seeing the Rolling Stones on their first package tour was an “eye-opener.”. Years before he found success with Led Zeppelin, Plant was taken to see Mick Jagger’s band in the English West Midlands city of Wolverhampton when they were on the road with Little Richard...

