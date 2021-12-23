ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Man found shot to death at southern Kansas lake

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in southern Kansas are investigating after a man was shot to death at a fishing lake.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just after 6 p.m. Wednesday reporting a shooting at Cowley State Fishing Lake. After a search of nearly two hours, deputies found 37-year-old Joel Leon-Santos of Arkansas City, who had been shot. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is urging anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. No further details were released.

