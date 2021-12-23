Andover officer shoots suspect who allegedly drove at police

ANDOVER, Kan. (AP) — A man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being shot by a police officer in the Butler County town of Andover.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting that happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday after a resident reported a suspicious person inside a self-storage facility.

KBI said in a news release Thursday that four Andover officers arrived and found the man, identified as 25-year-old Nicholas T. Waggoner, in one of the storage units. KBI said that when Waggoner was allowed to get into his pickup truck to retrieve his driver’s license, he put the truck in reverse and backed up in the direction of the officers.

One of the officers fired his gun, striking Waggoner. The truck crashed into an embankment.

No officers were injured.

KBI said that once the investigation is complete, findings will be turned over to the Butler County attorney for review.