ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Andover officer shoots suspect who allegedly drove at police

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ANDOVER, Kan. (AP) — A man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being shot by a police officer in the Butler County town of Andover.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting that happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday after a resident reported a suspicious person inside a self-storage facility.

KBI said in a news release Thursday that four Andover officers arrived and found the man, identified as 25-year-old Nicholas T. Waggoner, in one of the storage units. KBI said that when Waggoner was allowed to get into his pickup truck to retrieve his driver’s license, he put the truck in reverse and backed up in the direction of the officers.

One of the officers fired his gun, striking Waggoner. The truck crashed into an embankment.

No officers were injured.

KBI said that once the investigation is complete, findings will be turned over to the Butler County attorney for review.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: 4 shot during domestic dispute at Virginia rest stop

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Four people were shot Sunday during a domestic dispute at a Virginia rest stop, police said. Virginia State Police said several people tried to intervene when a dispute between a man and a woman turned physical at a rest area off Interstate 81 on Sunday morning, The Washington Post reported. The man, identified as Cesar Juarez Avila, 34, fired at the woman and people who tried to help, then fled in a Chevrolet Malibu, police said.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge bars prosecution of 2004 Georgia murder suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has thrown out murder charges against two people who were arrested in a 2004 killing, barring the state from ever charging them again. Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Gil McBride on Wednesday dismissed charges against Rebecca Haynie and Donald Keith Phillips in the death of William Kirby Smith Jr. in Columbus.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Andover, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Andover, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Derailment leaves 40 train cars off tracks in NE Missouri

BARING, Mo. (AP) — An investigation continues into the cause of a derailment that left 40 train cars off the tracks in rural northeast Missouri. KTVO-TV reports that the derailment of 40 BNSF train cars happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday about three miles southwest of the small town of Baring. No one was hurt, and first responders say no dangerous substances spilled.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

694K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy