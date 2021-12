Christmas trees, snow, and twinkling lights are beautiful, but let's face it; the best part about the holiday season is the food. From November through January, we are blessed with several holidays that center around a gigantic holiday meal. It can be overwhelming to serve up a crowd-pleasing Christmas dinner menu that everyone will love. If you're ditching the large gatherings for a more intimate holiday dinner, we've got you covered. You can still serve up delicious Christmas comfort food in a smaller package. Since there are only two enjoying the meal, it's the perfect opportunity to experiment with some unique Christmas dinner ideas.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO