Akron, OH

Cops fatally shoot man armed with knife, threatening wife

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A man who was holding a knife to the throat of his estranged wife after forcing his way into her home was shot and killed Thursday by police following an attempt to subdue him with a taser, authorities said.

Akron police responded to the home around 3:45 a.m. and found the pair in a bedroom, authorities said.

The officers ordered the 58-year-old man to drop the knife and release the woman but he refused, so one officer used a Taser in a bid to subdue him, authorities said. When that failed and the man was able to hold onto the knife and the woman, another officer fired his weapon, striking the man at least once.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the woman and the officers were not injured. Their names have not been released.

The woman told police she had an active protection order against the man, who authorities said entered the home through the front door and then forced open a locked door to the bedroom, where the woman had tried to barricade herself.

Authorities have not said if anyone else was in the home at the time.

The officers, who have each served on the force for about seven years, have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard policy when officers shoot someone.

