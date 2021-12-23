Two Earthquakes Hit Kentucky Only Hours Apart

Our relationship with Mother Nature has been unstable lately following an onslaught of natural disasters that plagued the United States the last few weeks. Kentucky previously endured devastation from the massive storm which struck the Midwest earlier this month. And now, the state detected two earthquakes within hours of each other early Thursday morning.

According to WSAZ, the U.S. Geological Survey detected one earthquake measuring a 2.3 on the Richter scale. It possessed an epicenter that struck 10 miles northeast of Jackson, KY. The outlet reported this particular quake came around 3:30 a.m., and could be detected 157 miles away in Frankfort.

Only hours later, the USGS picked up on another earthquake, this time striking around 5:30 a.m. The second quake measured a bit more intensely, recording a 2.6 magnitude. Its epicenter fell just north of Pikesville, KY while it was detected 73 miles away in Charleston, West Virginia.

Fortunately, there were no reports of damage. Although, it’s the latest in a string of unusual natural phenomena to strike this particular region of the country.

Apparently, however, the KY earthquakes weren’t the first to strike this morning. The outlet reported on an additional quake that took place in the middle of the night, around 12:30 a.m. This initial earthquake, measuring only 2.0, was also felt out near Charleston. Its epicenter came from several miles northeast of Mosheim, Tennessee.

Earthquakes Rattle Cities and Parks Nationwide

Earthquakes are the topic of the week as Zion National Park in Utah experienced a rumble of its own on Tuesday. Just days ago, on December 21st, the national park endured a 3.6 earthquake. Reports state the quake struck around 3:30 in the afternoon. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the quake’s epicenter fell at only five miles away from the national park.

Again, there were no reports of injuries or damage. However, following the initial quake, scientists did share reports of potential aftershocks.

Following the Zion National Park earthquake, a press release shared information regarding previous earthquakes that have struck within that particular region.

According to the release, only eight earthquakes measuring greater than 3.0 have been recorded across a 16-mile radius in regard to the most recent quake’s epicenter. The largest of which struck in 1989, and measured 3.4 on the Richter scale, falling 3.9 miles east of Colorado City, Arizona.

Meanwhile, Oregon has endured some moving and shaking of its own. Earlier this month, the coastal state experienced a jaw-dropping total of 40 quakes in one day. The mass total of earthquakes had local residents worried.

Fortunately, all of the quakes took place off of the coast, rumbling the ground far beneath the ocean. Additionally, the ocean-centric location of the consistent quakes did not result in any tsunami threats.

As to the source of the frequent quakes, OR lies near moving fault lines, easily explaining the frequent activity. The most recent earthquakes originated from the Blanco Fracture Zone, an area that sees much natural activity.