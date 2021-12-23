ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Two Earthquakes Hit Kentucky Only Hours Apart

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Qo5o_0dUm7fsj00

Our relationship with Mother Nature has been unstable lately following an onslaught of natural disasters that plagued the United States the last few weeks. Kentucky previously endured devastation from the massive storm which struck the Midwest earlier this month. And now, the state detected two earthquakes within hours of each other early Thursday morning.

According to WSAZ, the U.S. Geological Survey detected one earthquake measuring a 2.3 on the Richter scale. It possessed an epicenter that struck 10 miles northeast of Jackson, KY. The outlet reported this particular quake came around 3:30 a.m., and could be detected 157 miles away in Frankfort.

Only hours later, the USGS picked up on another earthquake, this time striking around 5:30 a.m. The second quake measured a bit more intensely, recording a 2.6 magnitude. Its epicenter fell just north of Pikesville, KY while it was detected 73 miles away in Charleston, West Virginia.

Fortunately, there were no reports of damage. Although, it’s the latest in a string of unusual natural phenomena to strike this particular region of the country.

Apparently, however, the KY earthquakes weren’t the first to strike this morning. The outlet reported on an additional quake that took place in the middle of the night, around 12:30 a.m. This initial earthquake, measuring only 2.0, was also felt out near Charleston. Its epicenter came from several miles northeast of Mosheim, Tennessee.

Earthquakes Rattle Cities and Parks Nationwide

Earthquakes are the topic of the week as Zion National Park in Utah experienced a rumble of its own on Tuesday. Just days ago, on December 21st, the national park endured a 3.6 earthquake. Reports state the quake struck around 3:30 in the afternoon. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the quake’s epicenter fell at only five miles away from the national park.

Again, there were no reports of injuries or damage. However, following the initial quake, scientists did share reports of potential aftershocks.

Following the Zion National Park earthquake, a press release shared information regarding previous earthquakes that have struck within that particular region.

According to the release, only eight earthquakes measuring greater than 3.0 have been recorded across a 16-mile radius in regard to the most recent quake’s epicenter. The largest of which struck in 1989, and measured 3.4 on the Richter scale, falling 3.9 miles east of Colorado City, Arizona.

Meanwhile, Oregon has endured some moving and shaking of its own. Earlier this month, the coastal state experienced a jaw-dropping total of 40 quakes in one day. The mass total of earthquakes had local residents worried.

Fortunately, all of the quakes took place off of the coast, rumbling the ground far beneath the ocean. Additionally, the ocean-centric location of the consistent quakes did not result in any tsunami threats.

As to the source of the frequent quakes, OR lies near moving fault lines, easily explaining the frequent activity. The most recent earthquakes originated from the Blanco Fracture Zone, an area that sees much natural activity.

Comments / 152

RichGberg
3d ago

3 As Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately. “Tell us,” they said, “when will this happen, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?”4 Jesus answered: “Watch out that no one deceives you. 5 For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and will deceive many. 6 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. 7 Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these are the beginning of birth pains.

Reply(14)
62
Chad Crawford
3d ago

it's all due to the governments actions. THEY ARE MALICIOUSLY ATTACKING US with HARP. Have been manipulating the earth, weather patterns, and the human mind for many many many years. proven and recently admitted. it's nothing new. open your eyes people.

Reply(17)
34
Satire Mic
2d ago

Look you people. Earth quakes happen all over the world hundreds of times each week. A 2 to 3 magnitude is not that bad. Just look on the website so you can learn real facts instead of this fake news report!

Reply(2)
15
Related
Outsider.com

Santa Makes Unscheduled Stop in Kentucky Town Recovering From Tornado

Just a couple of weeks after a tornado caused devastation to the area, Santa makes an unscheduled stop in Bremen, Kentucky to visit with children. According to USA Today, Art ‘Santa Art’ Hoffman drove two hours from Louisville to visit the children while wearing the signature bright red overalls. He also brought the children toys and trinkets.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

How a West Virginia Bowhunter Bagged a Legendary 220-Inch Ohio Buck

He was certainly a legend in his area. One that would often show up for appearances to fascinated onlookers and photographers. With a massive rack that put some major record-breakers to shame, this Ohio buck quickly became a legend among the locals and visitors to the area. And, for one dedicated hunter, he is now an unforgettable trophy that will be cherished for generations to come.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
Outsider.com

Over 4,000 Flights Canceled Nationwide on Sunday

4,000 flights have been delayed or canceled throughout the U.S. on Sunday (December 26th) during the current COVID-19 Omicron variant surge. According to Flight Aware, over 1,100 flights that were entering, departing or flying within the U.S. were canceled. Passengers of more than 3,500 also experienced delays as they took to the airports following Christmas Day festivities. However, over 12,000 flights globally are also on the delay list.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Quakes#Tsunami#Extreme Weather#Wsaz#Usgs#Rattle Cities And
Outsider.com

Man Drops Off Nearly 500 Parakeets at Michigan Animal Shelter

We’re sure you have questions. But, yes. Nearly five hundred parakeets are currently being fostered in Michigan. We’re hoping those at Michigan Animal Shelter didn’t mind a late Christmas present. They might not get to take them home, but were still rewarded with hundreds of tiny, colorful parakeets to look after! The birds were dropped off early Thursday morning. But, four hundred and ninety-seven and where did they come from?
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

Christmas Tree Fire Kills Father and His Two Sons

A father and his two sons perished yesterday after a Christmas tree fire erupted in their Pennsylvania home. Christmas is meant to be the most wonderful day of the year. The holiday is a time of giving and being thankful for everything you have. Although Christmas is a joyous time of the year, it becomes a time to be reminded of everything they don’t have. For the King family, it’s a reminder of the tragic loss of Eric, Liam, and Patrick King.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Hundreds of Santas Go Surfing in Florida

Hundreds of surfing Santas took to the Florida waves in a Christmas Eve event for the 12th time this past week. Cocoa Beach hosted more than 10,000 spectators for the four-hour event that helped celebrate the holiday while bringing needed funds to local charities. Fox News reported on the event.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Optical Illusion of Woman on Snowboard Has People Debating

A new optical illusion is taking the internet by storm. A woman learning to snowboard appears to be invisible against the snow. Sometimes optical illusion pictures go viral. When that happens, the internet collectively loses its mind. We’ve seen it happen before with the blue vs. white dress. Optical...
SPORTS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: How Beth’s Double Dealings With Market Equities Will Come to a Boil

We’ve got a new episode of “Yellowstone” to look forward to tonight, and it looks like things finally come to a head between Beth Dutton and Caroline Warner. Last week, “Yellowstone” fans watched Beth expertly manipulate the situation between Market Equities and Summer Higgins’ protestors. She advised Warner (Jacki Weaver) to just get the press off their property and send in agents to deal with the protestors later that night. Warner followed her advice, except the press still showed up (likely at Beth’s call).
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Think Mo Brings Plenty Is Stealing the Show This Season

Okay, Yellowstone fans. We need your opinion on this one. Do you think that actor Mo Brings Plenty is one of the best characters on the show?. So far, Moses (Mo) Brings Plenty has appeared in every season of Yellowstone up to date, for a total of 29 episodes. He, of course, plays the character of Mo. He is the driver of chief Thomas Rainwater. The 52-year-old was born on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. He is a descendant of Brings Plenty — an Oglala Lakota warrior who fought in the Battle of Little Big Horn in 1876. He has always had a passion for providing accurate representations of Native Americans in film and television.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

339K+
Followers
35K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy