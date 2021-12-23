ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Olympic opt out hurts for more than a few Bruins

By Ty Anderson
985thesportshub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins were going to be well represented at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. You had a few automatics with the Czech Republic’s David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy for Team USA, and the one-two punch of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand for Team Canada. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was also expected...

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
NESN

Here’s How To Watch Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell In World Juniors

The NHL may be paused for the next few days, but Boston Bruins fans still can get their fix of hockey. Fabian Lysell, who the Bruins drafted with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, will represent Sweden in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Lysell is the only Bruins representative.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Sting
Person
Don Sweeney
985thesportshub.com

NHL cancels yet another Bruins game

The Bruins returned to practice Sunday. But their return to game action will be delayed until Saturday at the earliest, as the NHL has postponed yet another contest, this time wiping out the team’s Dec. 29 meeting with the Senators off the schedule. This makes it six straight postponements...
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Details Symptoms After Stint In COVID-19 Protocols

The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#The Boston Bruins#Team Usa#Team Canada#European#Czech
WGR550

Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
markerzone.com

JAROMIR JAGR WITH A CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FOR ALEX OVECHKIN

Watch out Ovi, Santa Jagr is coming for you! Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr took to Twitter on Christmas Day with a picture of himself dressed as Santa and a message directed at Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. "Merry Christmas to you all. My job as a Santa is finish...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
Cheddar News

NHL Not Going to Olympics Due to COVID-19 Surge

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be without some of hockey's biggest players. The NHL and the NHL Player's Association have agreed to not participate in the men's hockey tournament at the Games in Beijing next year. The league has been forced to postpone some games because of a rise in COVID-19 cases among players. Washington Post sports reporter Samantha Pell joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what this could mean for the Winter Olympics and the sport of hockey.
NHL
iheart.com

NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
NHL
Boston Globe

What the NHL opting out means for the Olympic men’s hockey tournament

The National Hockey League’s withdrawal from the Beijing Games gives Russia a huge advantage, just as it did four years ago when the Motherland won its first Olympic title as an independent country in the absence of NHL heavyweights. While NHL stars such as Alex Ovechkin, Nikita Kucherov, and...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy