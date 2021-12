Julia Vega waits in line every week at the New Life Centers’ Little Village food distribution center with a collapsible grocery cart by her side. The Little Village resident is one of about 30,000 people who rely on free groceries from the center each week. She counts on the dry goods, fresh produce, milk and other items to feed her family, and she shares some of it with neighbors.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO