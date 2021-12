December 15, 2021 – Online applications for adult scholarship awards for fall semester 2022 will open Jan. 1 on The Community Foundation of Macon County (CFMC) website at maconcountygives.org/adult-scholarships. Applicants must be Macon County adults/nontraditional students seeking to complete college degrees or training at Millikin University or Richland Community College after interruptions in their education. Adult scholarship awards of up to $2,500 per applicant help fund two- and four-year degrees, master’s degrees or vocational training. Deadline to apply for 2022 fall semester awards is March 1, 2022, and awards will be announced in May 2022.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO