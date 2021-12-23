ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Dueling memories of Santa Claus lost and found

By Michael Sneed
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

And then there is Christmas day. And, for some, the double-dog-dreadful day of dead reckoning. The day you discover there is no Santa Claus. I had gotten it so wrong, arguing with every kid in third grade that Santa still existed. So why is my Santa slam still irksome?....

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Roadrunner

Exclusive interview with Santa Claus

Imagine the thrill of chatting with Santa, that jolly old elf! I never realized the power of a Valley Roadrunner press pass. Much to my amazement, Santa had a lot to say about life in the North Pole and his operations. What’s it like to be Santa? How have the...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

Answering letters to Santa Claus

In southern Indiana, in a town of just over 2,500 people, one name stands out everywhere you look … on the hardware store, the community center, even the fire department (with trucks named after some familiar reindeer). But the town's most important distinction? It has the only post office bearing Santa Claus' name.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
Bay News 9

Santa Claus is coming to Zoom

NORTH POLE — In its short history, the To The Point Already podcast has had some accomplished guests. Everyone from a former governor, current congressmen and senators to a Wrestlemania champ have spent time on the podcast. Heck, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd even kicked off our podcast with his special episode.
NORTH POLE, AK
Reuters

Santa rides a fire truck to visit children in Peru with COVID

LIMA (Reuters) - Sometimes Santa doesn’t need a sled and reindeer. In Peru Santa hopped on a fire engine and was lifted up in the truck’s cherry picker to deliver Christmas cheer and presents to children infected with COVID-19 who are isolating with their families in a high-rise compound known as the Village.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Huron Daily Tribune

Dave McMahon is Santa Claus

BEAR LAKE — December is a busy month for Santa Claus, but for Bear Lake resident Dave McMahon, the spirit of the season is a year-round affair. McMahon has been Santa for over 40 years, having appeared in places like Philadelphia, Boston, Washington D.C. and New York City, where he took the place of honor at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in the mid to late-1980’s.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Seniors, Santa Claus & Smiles

The Christmas spirit was definitely booming last Wednesday afternoon at the Independence Township Senior Center, located at Clintonwood Park. Dozens of senior citizens were treated to a hot meal prepared by township employees and several other individuals who gave their time to take part in the event. Santa Claus made...
SOCIETY
Alpena News

Santa!!!

Santa Claus visited Alpena on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, riding around town waving from the top of an Alpena City Fire truck decorated with multi-colored Christmas lights. In the photo, Juliana and Brielle. Avery watch and wave as Santa approaches on 3rd Avenue across from the high school. Remind...
ALPENA, MI
College of William and Mary

Santa Claus: An Alternative Image

This post is written by Kelvin Ramsey ('79), donor and member of the Libraries' Board of Directors. The poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” was first published in 1823 and attributed to Clement Clarke Moore as author in 1837. By the advent of stereoviews in the 1850’s, the poem was established in popular American culture. Thomas Nast has been credited with one of the first illustrations of Santa in Harper’s Weekly in 1863, in which Santa wears a stars and stripes outfit that is fur-lined. He later refined the image in 1881 to a more modern view, with the red outfit, big belt buckle, and white fur lining. The image was further solidified by the 1930 Coca Cola Santa, illustrated by artist Fred Mizen. Yet the Santa image could have taken a different direction. Around 1872, F.G. Weller of Littleton, N.H. published a series of six stereoviews depicting scenes from the famous poem, and three of the images featured Santa Claus. In fact, these may have been among the first photographic depictions of Santa Claus.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Rahm Emanuel
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Annie Lennox
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Justin Trudeau
ravellettepublications.com

Santa Claus came to town

Santa Claus made his annual stop in Faith last Monday, December 13, 2021. Many kids from the community made their way to Keffeler Kreations to hand Santa that precious list of Christmas wishes they have been working on all year. Most of the kids shyly handed off thier list and posed for a picture after a short conversation with Santa. Others needed a little help from mom, dad, or a sibling, and a couple made a fast break trying to avoid the camera and Santa all together!
FAITH, SD
The Newberg Graphic

'Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus'

A newspaper editor in the 19th century pens a timeless response to a little girl's question about SantaIn 1897, The New York Sun newspaper ran an editorial answering every youngster's one question about Christmas. We take pleasure in answering this prominently with the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun: Dear Editor — I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, "If you see it in The Sun, it's so." Please tell me the truth,...
POLITICS
theberkshireedge.com

CONNECTIONS: The invention of Santa Claus

About Connections: Love it or hate it, history is a map. Those who hate history think it irrelevant; many who love history think it escapism. In truth, history is the clearest road map to how we got here: America in the 21st century. The tree and the jolly man in...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Claus#Christmas Memories#Christmas Morning#Lost And Found
Atlas Obscura

Santa Claus Musem

Santa Claus plays the saxophone. That jolly fellow rides a magic carpet. He sleeps barefoot in his bed. Santa bakes rolls. He carries wrapped gifts on the front of a hefty stein. And he also wears a cowboy hat. Nobody needs to trek to the North Pole to get a peek at these fun Santas. Just say hello-ho-ho to them at the Santa Claus Museum in Columbus, roughly an hour and a half drive from Austin.
VISUAL ART
Mining Journal

Child’s inquiry to New York newspaper sets world straight on Santa

Editor’s note: This is the reprint of the 1897 New York Sun editorial responding to a letter from 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon of New York City. O’Hanlon said friends had claimed there was no Santa Claus and so she asked, “Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?” This is the response, penned by Francis Pharcellus Church.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
localmemphis.com

Where is Santa Claus right now? NORAD tracks Santa for 66th year

WASHINGTON — Santa Claus has made a trip around the world in one night, delivering presents to homes across the globe. NORAD kept track of him throughout the night, just like they've done for more than six decades. According to NORAD's Santa Tracker, a total of 7,623,693,263 gifts were...
FESTIVAL
The Georgia Sun

Santa Claus will be in Macon on Saturday

MACON — Macon will welcome a jolly older gentleman with rosy cheeks and a red suit Saturday when the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Outreach Section hosts the seventh annual “Santa at the Outreach Center.”. Santa will make his yearly appearance at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Outreach &...
MACON, GA
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy