One of the most anticipated new characters in The Witcher season 2 is the boisterous and delightful Nivellen, who will be played by Kristofer Hivju. The story of Nivellen occurs in the short story A Grain of Truth and is one of the beloved tales from those books because of its mix of magic, charm, violence, and heartbreak, and fans will get to see what Netflix did with the story in season 2's very first episode. This story was actually supposed to be in season 1 of The Witcher but had to be moved to season 2, and now you can find out everything you need to know about Nivellen in this new edition of The Witcher CRAM!

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO