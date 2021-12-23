ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Federal CIO Holiday Wish List

By Leo Taddeo
federalnewsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is in full swing and everyone is wondering what 2022 will bring. While the jury is still out on who’s been naughty or nice, the one thing that’s certain is that, for the time being anyway, it’s looking like more of the same — the same budget constraints,...

federalnewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gettysburg Times

Retirement wish list

Not long ago, children around the world were busy penning letters to St. Nick with hopes that they would awaken Christmas morning to see all of those Christmas wishes piled under the tree. Undoubtedly, some might be disappointed to discover that Santa did not deliver everything on their list, but instead will find that one special gift that offers at least a few hours of entertainment. Most of us should think of retirement in a similar manner since very few of us will have the resources to live the lavish retirement lifestyle encompassing everything on our wish list. Therefore, it is best to carefully plan for your unique situation and make decisions based on this assessment.
ship.edu

A message from the President: Holiday wishes

The holiday season is a time for us to pause and reflect upon the year and celebrate with our friends and families. We wish you the very best of health and happiness this holiday season. From our family to yours,. Charles and Colleen Patterson.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
lootpress.com

Food wish list fulfilled

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates Food Insecurity Workgroup have seen their wish list fulfilled, thanks to Gov. Jim Justice allocating CARES Act money to many of the groups’s identified state’s needs, according to an announcement. “We are truly grateful Governor...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cio#The Federal Cio Holiday
federalnewsnetwork.com

The Federal Executive Forum’s Profiles in Excellence CIO Achievements

Remote and hybrid work have been a catalyst for the private and public sectors to prioritize IT strategy this year. During this webinar, top government technology executives and industry experts will reflect on their 2021 accomplishments along with the people and technology that made these programs so successful. The following...
POLITICS
federalnewsnetwork.com

A better path forward for the Internal Revenue Service’s verification system

Friction is the enemy of a good customer experience. Especially during the application and onboarding phase of a new financial relationship, putting a potential customer through unnecessary hoops or a slow, inefficient process is a sure way to lose a prospect. Now imagine if a consumer or small business owner...
ECONOMY
federalnewsnetwork.com

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

A new federal advisory committee has the chance to “reframe” the evolving U.S. approach to cybersecurity, as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency turns to the panel for recommendations on workforce, improving “cyber hygiene” in the United States and more. The Cybersecurity Advisory Committee’s 23 members...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
federalnewsnetwork.com

Life after government: Should you stick with the TSP?

When feds leave government — either to take another job or go into retirement — one in three investors in the Thrift Savings Plan move their money out of Uncle Sam’s 401k plan. Reasons vary widely. Many go into an IRA because they find it easier to get their money faster. Others say they want more investment options, such as mutual funds that invest solely in a particular industry. Or in gold. Or even specific countries or green funds. Their complaint is that while the TSP’s C, S, I, F and G funds pretty much cover the investing waterfront, they want more targeted options.
ECONOMY
CMSWire

What's on the Marketer's Wish List this Holiday Season?

Christmas and the holiday season is here, and that means for some the smell of chocolate chip cookies, holiday movies and decorations. For others, like marketers, it may be time to reflect on what they want in their roles for next year. We may think marketers want mugs, socks or...
MARKETING

Comments / 0

Community Policy