The Federal CIO Holiday Wish List

Not long ago, children around the world were busy penning letters to St. Nick with hopes that they would awaken Christmas morning to see all of those Christmas wishes piled under the tree. Undoubtedly, some might be disappointed to discover that Santa did not deliver everything on their list, but instead will find that one special gift that offers at least a few hours of entertainment. Most of us should think of retirement in a similar manner since very few of us will have the resources to live the lavish retirement lifestyle encompassing everything on our wish list. Therefore, it is best to carefully plan for your unique situation and make decisions based on this assessment.

4 DAYS AGO