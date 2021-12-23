ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On love, loss and holiday cards

By Contributing columnist
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years ago, the first Christmas after my husband’s death was oddly festive. I packed my daughter’s clothes and mine in a single carry-on bag and traveled to Brazil, my home country, for three weeks wrapped in my family’s love. Flora and I ate well, sang and danced at get-togethers that...

www.washingtonpost.com

townandcountrymag.com

The Royal Family of Monaco Just Shared Their Holiday Card

It's a time-honored tradition for the British royal family to send out holiday cards at the end of the year, but they're not the only royals who enjoy a seasonal greeting. This week, Princess Charlene of Monaco shared a sweet illustrated image on her Instagram, sending out well-wished to fans for the holidays.
EUROPE
Upworthy

Mother uses family holiday card to let loved ones know her child is nonbinary and it's adorable

A young mother is being lauded for celebrating her child embracing their nonbinary identity and for sharing the same with their loved ones. Jennifer Chen posted a family holiday card featuring her husband Brendan Hay, and their twins Chloe and Clark to make the announcement in November. Chen introduced her kid as non-binary and shared their new name—Clark. As reported by TODAY, she wrote, "Clark prefers they/them/he pronouns and would like to be known as my kid/my son who is non-binary. Clark asked us to tell our friends and family who they are now."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
countryliving.com

The Cambridge children love this 'cheeky' Christmas decoration at grandma's house

There’s one 'cheeky' decoration sure to make Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis laugh at Christmastime, according to their other Grandma. In a precious insight into Christmas with the Middletons, Kate’s mum Carole has revealed that festive traditions in her house are never "too serious"...
WORLD
State
Massachusetts State
Petoskey News Review

Rachel Brougham: About that holiday card…

Thank you for your holiday card. Every year you send out that photo with your picture-perfect family — you know, the one where you’re wearing matching shirts or matching pajama pants. Somehow all your hair is kept perfectly in place. Sometimes the photo is taken on the beach...
PETOSKEY, MI
slrlounge.com

Check Out These 5 Photographers’ Magical Holiday Cards!

We reached out to our talented community over in our ‘Master Lighting + OCF‘ Facebook community to see what kind of creativity they are bringing to their holiday cards this year and had to share some of our favorites:. Elizabeth Fox – Website | Instagram. “This year...
PHOTOGRAPHY
WTOP

Experts’ tips on gift card etiquette for the holidays

Gift cards are sometimes criticized as impersonal presents, or perhaps worse, forgettable pieces of plastic that end up stuck in a drawer and never get used. WTOP asked etiquette and gift-giving experts to weigh in on the gift card debate. “There was a time when we would probably discourage gift...
LIFESTYLE
nybooks.com

Edward Gorey Tinsel Dance Holiday Cards

"Ettie Lou Stooper does a tinsel dance at a tree-trimming party in Gumsville, Nebraska, Christmas Eve, 1923" is the caption on this very Gorey holiday card. The card was originally published in 1981 in a limited edition of 450 copies "to be used as a holiday greeting by the artist and publisher. None are for sale." Lucky for us, the Gorey Estate has reissued this card. It’s up to you to bring back the tinsel dance.
THEATER & DANCE
Atlantic City Press

Volunteers write holiday cards for cancer survivors

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Linwood event leadership team spent an evening writing holiday cards for cancer survivors on Dec. 7. Dunkin’ Donuts, a longtime event sponsor, was chosen as the location for the card-writing session. Pictured from left to right are Sharon Leavy, Felicia Niven,...
LINWOOD, NJ
harkeraquila.com

Women for Women International hosts holiday card event

The upper school’s newly founded Women for Women International (WFWi) chapter set up a table outside of Manzanita Hall during lunch on Dec. 7 for students and faculty to create holiday cards for women in Afghanistan. Sophomores Ananya Sriram, Claire Miao, Olivia Xu, Selina Xu and Meishin Yen and...
CELEBRATIONS
psychologytoday.com

How to Make Your Holiday Cards Actually Appreciated

Holiday cards are rife with danger—well, at least rife with the potential for eye-rolling. Of course, there is the formulaic pre-printed card that has a quickly scrawled, just-personal-enough inscription, such as “Have a joyous holiday season. Hope to see you soon.” (Of course, the dates are left unproposed.) That’s too likely to make the recipient feel uncared about, that they're just one of those names left on the list because it hadn't yet been purged.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Most Popular Holiday Cards in 2021, According to Minted

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I don’t know about you, but there’s nothing I find more therapeutic than sitting by the Christmas tree and writing out my holiday cards every festive season. And, if you’re anything like me, you would have sent them out in mid-November and be way ahead of the game. If you’re still to send out your greeting cards for Christmas 2021, there’s still time.
LIFESTYLE
phillychitchat.com

The Rounds at Rittenhouse Giving Gift Cards for the Holiday

Philadelphia’s zero-waste delivery and refill service, The Rounds, that refills your favorite home goods on a weekly basis – from pantry products, cleaning supplies, pet goods, baby needs and more – for just $6/month recently launched their first ever gift card program, giving eco-conscious shoppers the opportunity to give the gift of sustainable living.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’: Christine Threatens To ‘Leave’ Kody For The Holidays After A Fight About COVID

Disagreements over how to handle COVID with the holidays approaching continued to take a toll on Christine and Kody Brown on the Dec. 26 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’. Kody Brown and his wives prepared for the 2020 holiday season during the Dec. 26 episode of Sister Wives. The discussion about how to deal with the coronavirus continued to cause tension between Kody and Christine Brown, who had different opinions about how strict the families should be in order to see each other. “The whole COVID thing has really wrecked a lot of experiences for Christine and I,” Kody admitted. “I’m hoping COVID will go away so we can get back into a normal relationship with each other.”
TV & VIDEOS

