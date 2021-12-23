ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

New developments coming all across Bay County

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44p2Hz_0dUm62hY00

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Bay County will soon see everything from new grocery stores, to hotels, and even wineries.

Duplin Winery is opening a new location in Panama City Beach on the site of the old Hombre Golf Club clubhouse on Back Beach Road.

Paving to begin in Bay County in the new year

After seeing their business double two years after opening their Myrtle Beach location, the North Carolina winery is hoping to replicate that success here in the Panhandle.

“We hope that you’ll take that glass of wine and either go outside and enjoy the live entertainment that we have or go over to our vineyards and walk through the vineyards or maybe take a picnic,” Duplin Winery Vice President Jonathan Fussell said.

Fussell said he is beyond thrilled to have secured a location in Bay County.

“Everything’s coming along pretty good now,” Fussell said. “Of course, we are very very slow in the process but the city and the economic development office with the county and the tourism office have just bent over backward for us so things are starting to move along pretty quickly now.”

But that’s not all happening around Bay County.

BDS seeing rise in school expulsions

A few months back, Lynn Haven commissioners approved the development order for an Aldi supermarket next to the Publix on Highway 77.

Now it appears dirt is being moved on the property as it prepares for construction.

The St. Joe company is also making some headway on its new ‘Hotel Indigo’ at the Panama City marina after breaking ground back in March.

The $36 million project will have 124 rooms and a new restaurant attached.

The hotel is slated to be open sometime in 2023.

As for the winery, Fussell said they are ready to roll on his end.

“We already have everything in place to build,” Fussell said. “We are just waiting for the city and everybody to give us approval for us to start and once that is done which we are hoping is very very very soon, we will be able to start moving the dirt and start building the winery.”

Fussell said in a perfect world, the winery will be open next September.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WMBB

Local church receives hefty donation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The House of Hope Outreach Ministry in Panama City received a $10,000 check from a local foundation. This money will be vital for the church as they begin expanding their community outreach. The House of Hope is a newer church, opening just three years ago and in that time has […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Last-minute Christmas shoppers overwhelm Panama City streets

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Many people in Panama City were out finishing up some last-minute Christmas shopping on Thursday. There are a lot of people sitting at home wrapping gifts that they just bought. The 23rd Street plaza in Panama City was a “zoo” today with heavy vehicle traffic and pedestrians in shopping areas. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
City
Lynn Haven, FL
Local
Florida Government
Panama City Beach, FL
Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WMBB

PCPD Sergeant passes after battling cancer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Police Sergeant passed on Christmas Day after a valiant battle with cancer. The police department announced Sgt. Darby Gay’s death on Saturday. He joined the police department in 2008 and served in many different areas of the department. Back in May, former Panama City Police Chief, Scott […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Paving to begin in Bay County in the new year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every year, the county creates a list of roads to resurface— and this year, the list was particularly long. A $5.5 million contract has gone to repave 44 roads across the unincorporated Bay County, which amounts to about 11 miles of resurfacing. Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said the county’s […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Holiday air travel continuing to rise locally

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– According to travel organization AAA, nearly 6 million Florida residents will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between December 23 and January 2. More than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — are […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Economic Development#Restaurant#Hombre Golf Club#Aldi#Highway#Abl
WMBB

Police: Missing Michigan teen could be heading to the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rogers City Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old boy from Rogers City, Michigan. Sammy Redfield was last seen getting into a GMC pickup around 12:04 p.m. at Onaway High School on December 22, 2021. Police said it’s possible Redfield knows the driver and may be headed to Eastpoint, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WMBB

Don’t become a victim of theft over the Christmas holiday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Families across the Panhandle will wake up on Christmas morning and open presents, but officials are warning you not to throw that trash on the curb of your home. Once you tear away the wrapping paper underneath, there is typically a box securing your present. “TVs, computers, other electronic equipment,” […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Brighter street lights coming to Thomas Drive

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Some Panama City Beach streets are about to get much brighter.  City council members approved a $1.4 million grant to replace the street lights on Thomas Drive and South Thomas Drive. The city has been using temporary lights on the street since Hurricane Michael.  Paving to begin in Bay […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Publix
WMBB

RV becomes engulfed in flames in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An RV caught fire on Saturday afternoon near Highway 83 in Walton County. The RV was completely engulfed in flames. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Northbound traffic was diverted onto Sunrise Road and southbound traffic was completely blocked. Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, Walton County Fire Rescue and the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local man gains national recognition for Christmas light display

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Panama City native Scott Fester has had a passion for Christmas ever since he was a child. He remembers decorating his childhood home with his family, and not wanting to stop. “I remember I just wanted to keep going and adding more,” Fester said. Fester has done extravagant light displays for […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Earthquake shakes small Alabama town overnight

CLANTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A small earthquake was reported overnight in Clanton, a small town in central Alabama. The earthquake was reported as a 3.1 magnitude quake by the U.S. Geological Survey and occurred at about 12:20 a.m. It was about six miles southwest of Maplesville and was at a depth of about 5.5 miles. […]
ALABAMA STATE
WMBB

WMBB

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy