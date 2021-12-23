New developments coming all across Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Bay County will soon see everything from new grocery stores, to hotels, and even wineries.

Duplin Winery is opening a new location in Panama City Beach on the site of the old Hombre Golf Club clubhouse on Back Beach Road.

After seeing their business double two years after opening their Myrtle Beach location, the North Carolina winery is hoping to replicate that success here in the Panhandle.

“We hope that you’ll take that glass of wine and either go outside and enjoy the live entertainment that we have or go over to our vineyards and walk through the vineyards or maybe take a picnic,” Duplin Winery Vice President Jonathan Fussell said.

Fussell said he is beyond thrilled to have secured a location in Bay County.

“Everything’s coming along pretty good now,” Fussell said. “Of course, we are very very slow in the process but the city and the economic development office with the county and the tourism office have just bent over backward for us so things are starting to move along pretty quickly now.”

But that’s not all happening around Bay County.

A few months back, Lynn Haven commissioners approved the development order for an Aldi supermarket next to the Publix on Highway 77.

Now it appears dirt is being moved on the property as it prepares for construction.

The St. Joe company is also making some headway on its new ‘Hotel Indigo’ at the Panama City marina after breaking ground back in March.

The $36 million project will have 124 rooms and a new restaurant attached.

The hotel is slated to be open sometime in 2023.

As for the winery, Fussell said they are ready to roll on his end.

“We already have everything in place to build,” Fussell said. “We are just waiting for the city and everybody to give us approval for us to start and once that is done which we are hoping is very very very soon, we will be able to start moving the dirt and start building the winery.”

Fussell said in a perfect world, the winery will be open next September.

