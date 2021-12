In my world, every penny counts, and finding little savings or extra money here and there is a blessing to keep my family healthy. With the expanded Child Tax Credit, the monthly payments offer a small monthly relief that reduces some pressure in navigating within this economy. But if Build Back Better isn’t approved before the end of the year, the expanded child tax credit will expire. This will affect around 65 million children with parents who don’t earn enough to make ends meet at home. These are my neighbors, friends and members of our community who truly need our help.

INCOME TAX ・ 5 DAYS AGO