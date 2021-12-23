People On The Move

I have seen the future of urban life and it wasn’t quite what I expected. It was whizzing all around me in New York City on a recent visit. My wife and I were there to do that most Christmassy of things: See Radio City Music Hall’s Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes. It is great and you should see it if you can, but it isn’t what bowled me over. ...

POLITICS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO