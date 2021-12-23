People On The Move

Have you ever, when driving, had the unnerving and expensive experience of a foreign object shattering the windscreen? If so, you can begin to imagine the consternation of the pilots of British Airways flight 2237 from London Gatwick to San José in Costa Rica last Thursday, 23 December.After a two-hour departure delay from Gatwick and an 11-hour flight from Sussex to the capital’s Juan Santamaría airport, I don’t know if the passengers were shattered. But the flight deck windscreen definitely was – apparently by a block of ice that fell from an aircraft 1,000 feet higher.“Our highly trained pilots landed...
