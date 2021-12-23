People On The Move

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleVice president of planning at Prince Resorts Hawaii for the past eight years, Yamane worked with former presidents Donn J. Takahashi and Kisan Jo. He was highly instrumental in the multi-million dollar renovations of...

The Stockton Record

People moving is the exciting new urban frontier

I have seen the future of urban life and it wasn’t quite what I expected. It was whizzing all around me in New York City on a recent visit. My wife and I were there to do that most Christmassy of things: See Radio City Music Hall’s Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes. It is great and you should see it if you can, but it isn’t what bowled me over. ...
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back an Odd Burger for the Holidays

McDonald's lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain's menu.
The Independent

Screen grab: British Airways’ cunning plan to rescue passengers from Costa Rica

Have you ever, when driving, had the unnerving and expensive experience of a foreign object shattering the windscreen? If so, you can begin to imagine the consternation of the pilots of British Airways flight 2237 from London Gatwick to San José in Costa Rica last Thursday, 23 December.After a two-hour departure delay from Gatwick and an 11-hour flight from Sussex to the capital’s Juan Santamaría airport, I don’t know if the passengers were shattered. But the flight deck windscreen definitely was – apparently by a block of ice that fell from an aircraft 1,000 feet higher.“Our highly trained pilots landed...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
Tampa Bay Times

Orlando’s International Drive adds 2 record-breaking thrill rides

Two record-breaking attractions opened off of Orlando’s International Drive on Tuesday, adding more thrill rides that don’t require theme park admission. ICON Park has opened the Orlando SlingShot, the world’s tallest slingshot attraction, and Orlando FreeFall, the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower. The Slingshot stands at...
bizjournals

5 ways companies are making offices more sustainable

The office is getting greener amid demand that companies take action on their commitments to sustainability and net-zero carbon emissions. Some buildings are recycling water, while others are using energy-saving glass or implementing micro-climates based on employee preferences. Such features are not only critical to companies’ green goals, but are also important for attracting and retaining the eco-conscious.
Popculture

Disney Implementing Controversial Change to Disneyland This Week

Disneyland has a new change coming to the park this week. Collider reported that Disney will begin to implement Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Disney Genie+ seems to be the company's replacement for the much-beloved Fast Pass. Although, the service does come with a fee. As...
bizjournals

These were the top Boston-area tech stories of 2021

The debate over the status of ride-haling drivers and the ever-growing number of companies becoming publicly traded via either IPOs or SPACs were among the top local stories of 2021. But the events shaping the local tech and venture capital beat this year did not stop there. Here are some...
bizjournals

Shell increases supplier diversity efforts

Shell works to revitalize its supplier diversity efforts and is increasing the level of third-party discretionary spend to historically underrepresented suppliers. Viet Van, the new vice president of supply chain strategy at the Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE: RDS-A, RDS-B), said the push to enhance supplier diversity efforts came after an internal and external shift.
bizjournals

Year in review: Here are Arizona's biggest stock market winners and losers of 2021

It was a raucous year for the stock market, with the NYSE and Nasdaq both hitting all-time highs during 2021, despite the ongoing toll of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here’s a list of the biggest Arizona stock movers from 2021, starting with the five companies that saw their share price gain the most during the year and the five that lost the most. This list considers companies on the NYSE and Nasdaq, charting the change from the close on Jan. 4 to the close on Dec. 23.
bizjournals

5 things: Discount retailer Falling Prices opening new Citrus Heights store in January

Welcome to Tuesday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. Locally based discount retailer Falling Prices will open a Citrus Heights store on Jan. 4, according to the company's website. The new location will be at 6422 Tupelo Drive. Falling Prices has been operating a temporary pop-up store at a separate Citrus Heights address since November. At the retailer's stores, prices drop on a daily basis until shelves clear.
