Following the announcement that he will host Jeopardy! for the rest of its 38th season, Ken Jennings took to his Twitter to share his excitement about the big news. “Delighted that [Mayim Bialik] and I will be with you all season on Jeopardy!” Jennings declared in his post on Wednesday (December 8th). The Jeopardy! crew recently revealed, “We are delighted to let you know our excellent ad experience team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022.”

TV SHOWS ・ 18 DAYS AGO