Vazquez-Frias, Joel D. - 1 ct. Aggravated Assault (F-2); 1 ct. Terroristic Threats (M-1); 2 cts. Criminal Mischief (M-2); 1...

On December 19th 2021 at approximately12:30 in the morning; Newville Police were dispatched to an active break in at the first block of East Main Street, Newville Borough. Upon arrival to said address, police were met by the victim who said that his ex-girlfriend made forcible entry into the residence and assaulted him. The victim also informed police that the suspect was still upstairs. During the brief interaction; police noticed blood on the side of the victims head as well as blood stains along the walls which led to the upstairs portion of the residence. Police quickly went upstairs where they encountered Jenifer Fisher. Upon seeing Fisher, police noticed fresh lacerations and a fair amount of blood along the knuckles of Fisher's right hand. Fisher was taken into custody by police without further incident.

NEWVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO