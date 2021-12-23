ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Vazquez-Frias, Joel D. - 1 ct. Aggravated Assault (F-2); 1 ct. Terroristic Threats (M-1); 2 cts. Criminal Mischief (M-2); 1...

crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

At 0444hrs, Thursday, December 23, 2021 police were dispatched to Red Carpet Inn - 2101 Columbia Ave. for a disturbance involving a male who was walking around outside of his room, naked, screaming and throwing objects off of...

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Attacking 3-Year-Old Refused to See Bond Court Judge

The man police say was caught on camera punching a three-year-old at a pharmacy in Allapattah refused to go before a judge for bond Sunday. Police have identified the man as Marvin Green. He remains behind bars while the family of the three-year-old await justice for what appears to be a random beating.
MIAMI, FL
crimewatchpa.com

Former felon not to posses a firearm; carrying a firearm without a license; driving under suspension

Quindell Mitchell is wanted by HIghspire Police on Felony warrant. On 11-25-16 the Steelton Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of South 3rd Street. The driver identified as Timothy Wylie was arrested on outstanding warrants and was found in possession of a semi automatic handgun with the serial number removed. He was arrested and transported to the...
STEELTON, PA
crimewatchpa.com

& (1 count) Criminal Trespass (F2)

On December 19th 2021 at approximately12:30 in the morning; Newville Police were dispatched to an active break in at the first block of East Main Street, Newville Borough. Upon arrival to said address, police were met by the victim who said that his ex-girlfriend made forcible entry into the... All...
crimewatchpa.com

Millspaugh, Rodney Charles - (18) 2706 (a)(1) Terroristic Threats(M1) and 2 additional charges

On December 7th of 2021, Officers from the Plumstead Township Police Department responded to B&B Beverage for the report of armed subject on the property. Upon arrival officers spoke to the complainant who explained that he was involved in a road rage incident that started on the 611 bypass and ultimately ended in the parking lot of B&B. He further relayed that the both of them exited their vehicles and verbal altercation ensued. An individual, who was identified as Rodney Millspaugh, exited his vehicle brandishing a handgun, pointed it at the complainant and threatened his life.
PLUMSTEAD TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#F 2#Cts#Aggravated Assault
crimewatchpa.com

(1) count Title 18 § 2701 Simple Assault (A)(1)

On 12/18/21 at approximately 1:00am officers responded to the 50 Block of S. High St. for the report of a fight outside of a bar. Officers arrived on scene and observed a female, identified as Jordan Greco, a 22 Y/O W/F out of Malvern, PA, being held on the ground after spitting at employees. As...
MALVERN, PA
crimewatchpa.com

2702 A3 Aggravated Assault (F2)

On December 15th of 2021 at approximately 0730 hours, Officers from the Plumstead Township Police Department were dispatched to 6061 Durham Rd for the report of an assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival officers were apprised that resident Jeffery Wydro had punched an employee in the face due... All...
PLUMSTEAD TOWNSHIP, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Wydro, Jeffery - 2702 A3 Aggravated Assault (F2) and 2 additional charges

On December 15th of 2021 at approximately 0730 hours, Officers from the Plumstead Township Police Department were dispatched to 6061 Durham Rd for the report of an assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival officers were apprised that resident Jeffery Wydro had punched an employee in the face due to Wydro not being provided a cigarette.
PLUMSTEAD TOWNSHIP, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Hallett, Darshawn Kamell - Title 18 2702 (a)(4) Aggravated Assault (F2) and 3 additional charges

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 3:23PM., Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched to Merakey for a fight between two males. As a result of an argument, one of the males identified as Darshawn K. HALLETT had struck the victim in the back of the head with a stainless steel water bottle, and with a closed fist. Surveillance pulled depicts D. HALLETT'S assault of the victim. An arrest warrant has been issued for D. HALLETT.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimewatchpa.com

(1 count) Accident Involving Death or Personal Injury

Officers were dispatched to the USA Inn & Suites for a report of an assault by vehicle. Officers arrived and found the victim on the ground in severe pain. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the defendant, Alison PARNELL, intentionally struck the victim with her vehicle... (2)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

( (1) count of Aggravated Assault (1 Count of Harassment

On 12/20/21 a female victim reported a Domestic Violence Incident to Highspire Police in that she was assaulted with an object by LeBlancs Heggs. Heggs was arrested for Aggravated Assault. A hearing will be held at District Justice Kenneth Lenker 12-2-02 All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

18.3503(b)(1)(i) Defiant Criminal Trespass

On November 5, 2021, Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police were dispatched to a residence on Sage Road in Westtown Township for a trespass complaint. After the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for the offender Taylor LLOYD. On December 8, 2021, LLOYD was taken into custody without... All site content on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

(1 count) of Aggravated Assault & (1 count) of Simple Assault

Officers were dispatched for a physical domestic. Officers arrived and learned the defendant, Hans KOCHER, struck the victim in the face with his knee. HANS was taken into custody and arrested for the above charges. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Greco, Jordan Paige - (1) count Title 18 § 2701 Simple Assault (A)(1) and 2 additional charges

On 12/18/21 at approximately 1:00am officers responded to the 50 Block of S. High St. for the report of a fight outside of a bar. Officers arrived on scene and observed a female, identified as Jordan Greco, a 22 Y/O W/F out of Malvern, PA, being held on the ground after spitting at employees. As officers went to place Greco in custody she began to bite down on one of the employee's arms. The employee suffered minor cuts as a result of the bite. Greco was taken into custody and transported to WCPD where she was charged with assault and related charges, processed and released on summons. A preliminary hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-04.
MALVERN, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(18) 2701 (a)(1) Simple Assault (M1)

On December 7 th of 2021, Officers from the Plumstead Township Police Department responded to B&B Beverage for the report of armed subject on the property. Upon arrival officers spoke to the complainant who explained that he was involved in a road rage incident that started on the 611 bypass...
PLUMSTEAD TOWNSHIP, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Long, Paul Timothy - Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon (F2) and 4 additional charges

On 11/17/2021 at about 1745 hours, Palmyra Police were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Cherry/Duke. Police arrived on scene and located multiple vehicles with severe damage. Police identified the cause of the crash to be Paul Long. Long was visibly intoxicated and admitted to driving straight through the stop sign, striking a passing vehicle and then striking more parked cars.
PALMYRA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Turns, Colton Eugene - DUI / HIT and RUN Property Damage

On December 10, 2021 at 9:10PM, an Oxford Police officer was on station watching the surveillance cameras to observe a hit & run, namely suspect's truck backed into victim's vehicle while parked inside the Oxford Transportation Center, 3 Octoraro Alley. The suspect could be seen looking at the damage to the victim's vehicle and drove away from the scene. The Oxford Officer responded and radioed the description to additional police units. Another officer located the vehicle along the 200 block S Third Street. While speaking to the suspect, the police detected impairment and requested the suspect to conduct a field sobriety test. The suspect, identified as Colton Eugene Turns of Oxford refused field test and chemical test. Turns was arrested and charged with DUI, Accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, and driving on a suspended license. Turns was later released, pending a preliminary hearing.
OXFORD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Scott, Deron D Jr. - (1 count) Criminal Homicide and 6 additional charges

On Monday December 20th 2021, the Harrisburg Police charged Deron D. Scott with Criminal Homicide, and various related charges. The charges stem from a shooting that took place on June 28th 2021, in the 1400 block of Berryhill St. During the incident, Erin Walsh and her six year old son where shot while they stood on their porch. Both were rushed to a local hospital, where Walsh would die a few days later.
HARRISBURG, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Fisher, Jenifer - (1 count) Burglary (F1) and 2 additional charges

On December 19th 2021 at approximately12:30 in the morning; Newville Police were dispatched to an active break in at the first block of East Main Street, Newville Borough. Upon arrival to said address, police were met by the victim who said that his ex-girlfriend made forcible entry into the residence and assaulted him. The victim also informed police that the suspect was still upstairs. During the brief interaction; police noticed blood on the side of the victims head as well as blood stains along the walls which led to the upstairs portion of the residence. Police quickly went upstairs where they encountered Jenifer Fisher. Upon seeing Fisher, police noticed fresh lacerations and a fair amount of blood along the knuckles of Fisher's right hand. Fisher was taken into custody by police without further incident.
NEWVILLE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

POLICE INCIDENTS FROM 12/9/21 THRU 12/21/21

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: On 12-9-21 police responded to LOA Orthodontics, 270 Main St, for a vandalism report. A juvenile male was observed throwing a rock at a parked vehicle, cracking the windshield. Unknown value of damage at this time. VEHICLE THEFT: On 12-12-21 police responded to the 600 block of Barr...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Homicide - 300 block E. King St.

On Sunday, December 26th 2021, York City Police responded to an address in the 300 block of E. King St. for a reported shooting. Once officers arrived, they discovered a 36 year old male male deceased. Despite being dispatched as a shooting, it is believed that the victim died as a result of a stabbing. An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of death. Detectives continue to investigate.
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy