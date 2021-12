Editor’s Note: Shortly after this letter was sent to Jersey Shore Online, police made an arrest!. Recently, someone cut the muffler off of our church van in a botched attempt to steal the catalytic converter. Thankfully, one of my pastors scared the would-be thief off before he could complete the theft. The incident left many of my fellow church members shocked and saddened that someone would brazenly attempt such a crime against a church, (in the midst of the Christmas season no less)! But I know my pastors well enough to say that this incident actually helps us focus on the true meaning of Christmas, if we view it in the correct light.

