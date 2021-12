Two suspected drug dealers failed to show up for the court appearance and now have felony warrants out for their arrest. Manuel Cornejo and Veronica Cabrera arrested on December 7th for numerous drug charges after a search of their residence on 2200 block of Jasper Lane in Santa Rosa by the Sonoma Sheriff’s office. During that search, detectives located approximately 33 pounds of methamphetamine, 3,000 fentanyl pills, equipment utilized to clean and manufacture methamphetamine, two firearms, narcotics packaging material, and a scale. Both Cornejo and Cabrera were arrested and were released due to zero bail.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO