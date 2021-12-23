ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDH: Eleventh school staff member dies of COVID-19 this school year

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAAL-TV (ABC 6 News) - Eleven school workers have now died of COVID-19 during the current school year, according to the weekly data release from Minnesota Department of Health, which reported the latest death. “These are numbers we never want to see increase,...

www.kaaltv.com

TheDailyBeast

Parents Knew Their Kid Had COVID, Sent Him to Elementary School Anyway

A pair of parents in Northern California sent their child to elementary school in mid-November knowing full well the kid had COVID-19. The child remained in school for more than a week after testing positive, and they never notified the school, county public health officer Dr. Matt Willis told The Associated Press. Their other child was also in school after being exposed at home and later tested positive. Six other students at Neil Cummins Elementary School, north of San Francisco, tested positive after the school discovered the deceit, and 75 in all were exposed. The Marin County Public Health Department said in a statement, “Thankfully, this is the only known occurrence of a household knowingly sending a COVID-19 positive student to school.”
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

Charter School Principal Fired After 2 Months for Hiring Black Staff, Enforcing Masks: Suit

The former principal of a charter school in North Carolina is accusing the school of firing him after just two months because he hired staff who weren’t white and enforced a COVID mask mandate. Brian Bauer alleges in a lawsuit filed in federal court that he got the axe “for his hiring of racially diverse staff and/or his insistence on enforcement of the school’s Reopening Plan.” Cardinal Charter Academy hired Bauer in July and fired him in October. In that time, he filled eight of 20 outstanding vacancies with Black employees, after which a school board member “explicitly stated her disapproval,” according to the suit. He also alleges that he needed to discipline staff for not complying with the school’s mask mandate, which required all students and staff to cover their faces, regardless of vaccination status, a policy that elicited parent complaints. The charter school’s parent company Charter Schools USA declined to comment on ongoing litigation.
EDUCATION
iheart.com

Eight Kids Test Positive For COVID After Parents Sent Sick Child To School

An elementary school in California is dealing with a COVID outbreak that sickened eight students. School officials said that outbreak was caused by one student whose parents knowingly sent them to school for seven days even though they tested positive for the virus. Officials at Neil Cummins Elementary School notified...
KIDS
cbslocal.com

Olney Charter High School Senior Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia high school community is mourning the death of a student. Seventeen-year-old Alayna Thach has died from COVID, according to a GoFundMe page. She was a senior at Olney Charter High School. The Philadelphia Health Department issued a statement sending condolences to the child’s family...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
boreal.org

Second Minnesota student dies from COVID-19 infection associated with school

A second student has died this school year of a COVID-19 infection associated with schools, Education Minnesota said Thursday. According to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health, three students have died from school-related cases since the start of the pandemic in addition to 18 staff members. In total, there have been 47,223 COVID-19 infections among K-12 students; 191 of those cases have resulted in hospitalization, and 26 needed intensive care.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
news4sanantonio.com

School districts ready plans to counter chronic absenteeism, staff shortages

WASHINGTON (TND) — Heading into the third year of the pandemic, K-12 schools across the country are preparing to spend the next disbursement of pandemic relief funds approved by Congress. The vast majority of states' plans have been approved by the U.S. Department of Education, which is giving states...
EDUCATION
MassLive.com

New COVID cases climb to 8,576 students, 1,544 staff members in Massachusetts public schools over last week

Massachusetts education officials have reported new cases of COVID-19 detected among 8,576 public school students and 1,544 staff members from Dec. 16 to 22. With about 920,000 students enrolled and roughly 140,000 staff members working in public school buildings, the rate of COVID-19 cases currently stands at 0.93% among students and 1.10% among staffers, according to a report from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

