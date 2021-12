The question of who killed Harry and Harriette Moore remains one of the biggest mysteries in Florida history. Five separate investigations by local, state and federal authorities, most recently the Department of Justice, which closed a cold case review in 2017, yielded a plethora of leads concerning the Dec. 25, 1951, bombing, the first assassination of a prominent civil rights icon in the U.S. But no one has ever been officially fingered as the killers, despite circumstantial evidence and a recent state probe that claimed enough evidence existed to secure a grand jury indictment against the Moores’ killers, had any of them been alive.

