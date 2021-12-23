ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Gets Bigger Budget According To Amazon

By Campbell Clark
lrmonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wheel of Time has been the most successful streaming show over the last few weeks. As a result, The Wheel of Time Season 2 gets bigger budget, and that can only be a good thing. In two separate interviews Amazon discusses the great success of Season 1. Also that Season...

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
The Verge

New World is getting exclusive Wheel of Time gear through Twitch drops

Amazon has announced that it’ll be adding exclusive items to Amazon Games’ popular MMORPG New World from Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time TV series, which fans can obtain by watching special streams on Amazon’s Twitch streaming service, in a breathtaking example of cross-company synergy for Amazon’s various properties and titles.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wheel Of Time#Time For Us#Tvline#Amazon Studios#Prime Video
IGN

Amazon Wants Wheel of Time to Span All 14 Books (Plus the Prequel)

If you're at all aware of Robert Jordan's high fantasy book series, The Wheel of Time, you probably know one thing: it's a long, long series. But Amazon wants to eventually cover the whole thing with its TV adaptation, even the prequel. In an interview with IGN, Amazon Studios co-head...
TV & VIDEOS
massivelyop.com

Amazon just announced a big New World, Wheel of Time, and Twitch collab

So this is probably the most predictable collab ever, but I’m still here for it: Amazon just announced a New World x Wheel of Time TV show collab, both of which are of course Amazon properties. The downside is the promo is basically just Twitch drops – Twitch also being a platform Amazon owns.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
thecinemaholic.com

The Wheel of Time Season 1 Ending, Explained

‘The Wheel of Time’ season 1 introduces us to a vast world populated by a variety of powerful groups and individuals. Moiraine of the magical Aes Sedai seems to be getting close to her objective of finding the Dragon Reborn even as the Dark One’s influence steadily grows.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Wheel of Time season 2: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

With today marking the season 1 finale on Amazon, it makes sense to ask the following: Will The Wheel of Time season 2 happen at Amazon? Is there more we have to look forward to here?. We won’t make you wait all that long here before handing down the good...
TV SERIES
IGN

The Wheel of Time Season 1 Finale Review: "The Eye of the World"

The following contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time’s eighth episode, “The Eye of the World,” which aired on Amazon on Dec. 24. For more, check out a review of last week’s episode. The vast ambition and resources behind Amazon’s adaptation of The Wheel of Time...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Wheel of Time Showrunner Answers Our Burning Questions About Season Finale

The Wheel of Time ended its first season today with an explosive finale that saw entire armies fall, revealed several new mysteries, and left every major cast member changed in some significant way. From the opening moments of the episode, when we saw Lews Therin Telamon (the last Dragon) during the Age of Legends to the ending confrontation between Rand, Ba'alzemon, and Moiraine in the Eye of the World and the tantalizing tease of the Seanchan arriving as a new invading force, there were a lot of questions we had about where The Wheel of Time would go next. And who better to answer those questions than Rafe Judkins, the showrunner for The Wheel of Time? ComicBook.com had the chance to pick Judkins' brain about the season finale, why he changed certain things from the book, and if he really killed off a fan-favorite character.
TV SERIES
thesalemnewsonline.com

‘Wheel of Time’ EP Discusses the Season Finale’s Biggest Risks & Twists

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers from The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 8, “The Eye of the World,” so unless you can channel even the slightest bit, better turn back until you’ve caught up.]. The first season of Prime Video’s Nielsen-shattering, top-debuting original epic has...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy