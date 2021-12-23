Women’s College Basketball Scores

BOSTON (CBS) – There will be no bowl game at Fenway Park this year. The Fenway Bowl has been canceled due to a COVID spike within the University of Virginia football team. Wasabi Fenway Bowl Update: pic.twitter.com/InTrBdar9f — Wasabi Fenway Bowl (@FenwayBowl) December 26, 2021 The announcement came just minutes after news that Boston College would no longer be playing in the Military Bowl due to COVID cases. Virginia and SMU were slated to play in the game Wednesday at Fenway Park. Ticket refunds will be issued to fans within 14 business days.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO