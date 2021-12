Hurricane Ida’s winds had no impact on planning. Nor did recent flooding quench the excitement. Wars, plagues and the passage of time – these bonfires have been lit on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve for 300 years at least — have never been reason to cancel. It is a tradition that has its roots in ancient culture and has been continued by French and German settlers in the River Parishes, St. James, St. John and St. Charles. Christmas Eve bonfires along the levees will burn brightly on Christmas Eve 2021. A second bonfire event, the Festival of the Bonfires in Lutcher, is a “go” despite recent flooding of the administrative offices, as reported by organizer Jamie Vicknair.

LUTCHER, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO