The General Motors marketing team is promoting the Chevy crossover lineup this week through a series of new holiday-themed social media posts. The Bow Tie Brand shared a short 49-second, Christmas-themed video to its Twitter and Instagram pages on Wednesday, which shows the complete Chevy crossover lineup parked in front of the large Christmas tree at the Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit – which is located just a couple of short blocks from the automaker’s towering Renaissance Center headquarters. A Chevy-produced Christmas song set to the tune of Oh Christmas Tree plays as the automaker’s crossover lineup is shown on screen in the Santa Claus-approved Cherry Red Tintcoat exterior color. The ad concludes as the words “Happy Holidays” flash across the screen with the vehicles shown in the background.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO