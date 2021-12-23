‘I did sleep with students’: Franco talks sexual misconduct allegations
HOLLYWOOD ( WGN ) — Actor James Franco is breaking his silence about the sexual misconduct allegations made about him. Last summer, Franco, 43, settled a lawsuit filed by two women who were his former acting students, claiming that he abused his power by exploiting them under the guise of giving them opportunities.Long Island DA won’t prosecute Cuomo over trooper’s harassment allegation
Franco has kept quiet until recently, when he discussed it on “The Jess Cagle Podcast” on SiriusXM. He admitted to sleeping with students, but said that wasn’t his plan. He said he initially believed his actions were fine, telling Cagle that he felt it was a “consensual thing” between him and the students.Jeff Garlin leaves ‘The Goldbergs’ after misconduct allegations
Franco then admitted to struggling with sex addiction and alcoholism for years. He said he's talking about this now so his brother, actor Dave Franco, does not have to speak for him.
