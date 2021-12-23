ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘I did sleep with students’: Franco talks sexual misconduct allegations

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dean Richards
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427mIW_0dUm288k00

HOLLYWOOD ( WGN ) — Actor James Franco is breaking his silence about the sexual misconduct allegations made about him. Last summer, Franco, 43, settled a lawsuit filed by two women who were his former acting students, claiming that he abused his power by exploiting them under the guise of giving them opportunities.

Long Island DA won’t prosecute Cuomo over trooper’s harassment allegation

Franco has kept quiet until recently, when he discussed it on “The Jess Cagle Podcast” on SiriusXM. He admitted to sleeping with students, but said that wasn’t his plan. He said he initially believed his actions were fine, telling Cagle that he felt it was a “consensual thing” between him and the students.

Jeff Garlin leaves ‘The Goldbergs’ after misconduct allegations

“I did sleep with students, and that was wrong. But like I said, it’s not why I started the school and I didn’t, I wasn’t the person that selected the people to be in the class. So it wasn’t a master plan on my part. But yes, there were certain instances where, you know what, I was in a consensual thing with a student and I shouldn’t have been.”

Franco then admitted to struggling with sex addiction and alcoholism for years. He said he’s talking about this now so his brother, actor Dave Franco, does not have to speak for him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

City of Albany struggling to keep employees

Albany County distributing masks, tests kits as virus cases spike. 1967 WTEN season’s greeting is cherished memento for Vietnam veteran and family. Albany County Distributing masks, test kits as virus cases spike. Digital Exclusive: Santa Claus comes early at Glens Falls Center. Albany County COVID update, December 23. 98.3...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady police investigating homicide

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Schenectady say a domestic violence incident has left one woman dead. Her boyfriend is now facing murder charges. Schenectady Police confirmed to NEWS10 that they are investigating a homicide that happened on 964 State Street Thursday. Police received multiple calls from a man on Chrisler Avenue near Rotterdam. “So our units […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Franco
Person
James Franco
Person
Jeff Garlin
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgn#Nexstar Media Inc
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
Upworthy

Former prisoners open up on 15 things nobody tells you about being incarcerated

The images of prison, for a lot of us, are ones from movies and books. Life in prison is quite different in real life and many prisoners and loved ones of prisoners opened up about life in prison in a Reddit thread. The eye-opening thread sheds light on many things including the food, having access to amenities including the internet, among other things. The life of prisoners varied in different states and countries, which also highlighted which countries treated prisoners with respect. "Former prisoners of Reddit, what is something nobody tells you about being incarcerated that you had to learn on your own?" asked u/jojuinc90, and many obliged. Here are some of the top comments we came across:
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Johnny Depp To Grill James Franco Over Alleged Amber Heard Affair

James Franco has been served with legal documents by Johnny Depp — who wants to grill the Pineapple Express actor about whether he slept with his former wife Amber Heard when she was still married. Article continues below advertisement. Page Six broke the story, Depp's lawyers had been trying...
CELEBRITIES
NEWS10 ABC

Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art — they’ve been passing the same hard candy back and forth for over 30 years. It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book”...
FOOD & DRINKS
NEWS10 ABC

1 new death and 332 new positive cases in Albany County’s COVID update

As of Thursday, December 23, 78.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 87.6%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Pet food shortage hitting the Capital Region

Court denies request to throw out St. Clare's pension case. Special Olympian fulfills dream of working for UPS. Saratoga County remains unwavering on mask mandate enforcement despite Gov. Hochul promises of funding. Albany County distributing masks, tests kits as virus cases spike. 1967 WTEN season’s greeting is cherished memento for...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy