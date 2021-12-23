ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lejeune are giving back to children in need in Onslow County

By Cheyenne Pagan
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZAiH_0dUm1qPu00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ahead of the holiday season, Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lejeune are giving back to children in need in Onslow County. This was all part of the “Ruck Run for CHEW”.

By carrying over 40 pounds of bags full of food items for seven miles, these troops will help feed over 900 kids in the county this Christmas.

“I guarantee you every everybody here doesn’t want anybody to go this holiday without having a good meal on the table,” said one Marine in the Ruck Run, James Green.

Starting their run at 9 a.m. at the main gate of Camp Lejeune, over 150 Marines and Sailors gathered in the cold weather with those bags to take to the CHEW house. CHEW stands for “Children Healthy Eating on the Weekends” and the 2 nd Reconnaissance Battalion takes that mission to heart, carrying all types of canned goods and food for those kids in need.

“This community is important to just not the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, but also the second Reconnaissance Battalion, and we just want to make sure we had the right participation out here today,” said Mendez.

Community Impact Director for United Way of Onslow County, Shelley Kieweg, shares more about what this special moment means to the community.

“To be able to see our military give back, it’s the best experience ever. And to know that half of these people here, this isn’t their home, but they’re still able to get back, they still want to be part of our community. It’s truly, it’s really heartwarming,” said Kieweg.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Kinston organization bringing healthy living to community’s first-ever Kwanza celebration

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – An Eastern North Carolina group is planning its first-ever Kwanza event.   Fresh Foods Interest Group features a number of volunteers who are committed to bringing access to fresh food and produce to Kinston. The group includes former residents of Southeast Kinston, current residents, Black farmers and landowners, representatives from local non-profit organizations and churches.   The event […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Local veterans come together on Christmas Eve to honor, remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Veterans in Lenoir County on Friday came together this Christmas Eve to lay wreaths at the different memorials to honor those who served.  “We have veterans who are alive right now who are able to spend time with their loved ones during this time of year. But also we’ve lost a lot of our veteran family, who are not going to […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greensboro firefighters help family who lost everything in fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Crystal Givens can’t forget the way smoke and flames poured out of the windows of her home. She was at the hospital for four hours with her husband for a work-related injury on Wednesday night before getting home to watch everything burn. “The first thing I thought about was ‘let me […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camp Lejeune, NC
Onslow County, NC
Society
City
Jacksonville, NC
Camp Lejeune, NC
Government
Onslow County, NC
Government
County
Onslow County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Weather#Children In Need#Christmas#Charity#Chew#United Way#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Memorial Health delivers quadruplets for first time since 2014

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time since 2014, Memorial Health delivered quadruplets. For mom and dad, their arrival is a Christmas miracle. “I found out pretty young that I had some fertility issues,” said mom, Mariah Marquez.  After getting pregnant with their now 5-year-old daughter, Mariah and Jose Marquez were told the likelihood […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WNCT

Robbery suspects order pizza to Virginia home before robbing it

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who ordered a pizza to a home in Winchester, Virginia before robbing it. Police say the two suspects shown on surveillance pictures ordered and paid for a pizza to be sent to a home on the 200 block of Heath […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Rocky Mount man shot on Christmas Day

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was shot on Christmas morning, police said on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 700 block of Dreaver Street around 10:15 a.m., police said. The man, who was only identified as being 33 years old, was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. There was no […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Twin sisters in North Dakota take Christmas decorating to whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot, South Dakota take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to […]
MINOT, ND
WNCT

Carolina Forest teen covers car in 2,800 Christmas lights

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Carolina Forest teen has decorated his car with 2,800 Christmas lights — something he’s done every year since buying a 1972 Volkswagen in 2017. The most visible car in Horry County is sitting in a driveway in the Avalon neighborhood in Carolina Forest and it belongs to 19-year-old Niko Morgan. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WNCT

WNCT

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy