Harvard, MA

Jason Bateman Named Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2022 Man Of The Year

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Actor Jason Bateman has been named Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Man Of The Year for 2022.

Bateman is an Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe award-winning actor. He is currently the star of the Netflix series “Ozark.”

He is best known for his roles in the TV series “Arrested Development” and the movie “Horrible Bosses.”

Bateman will be honored with a roast and a pudding pot. The Man Of The Year festivities will be held on Feb. 3 at Farkas Hall.

The Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Man and Woman of the Year Awards are presented each year to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. There were no ceremony last year due to the pandemic.

The Man of the Year award was established in 1967. Past recipients include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Paul Rudd, and Ryan Reynolds.

Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year Award was established in 1951. The 2022 Woman of the Year has not been announced yet.

