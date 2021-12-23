Dow Inc., Cisco share gains lead Dow's 235-point jump

By Marketwatch

DOW UPDATE

Shares of Dow Inc. and Cisco are seeing positive momentum Thursday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Cisco (CSCO) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 235 points, or 0.7%, higher. Dow Inc.'s shares are up $1.37, or 2.5%, while those of Cisco have climbed $1.32, or 2.2%, combining for a roughly 18-point bump for the Dow. American Express (AXP) Caterpillar (CAT) and Chevron (CVX) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.