Duke Energy still working out new competitive bidding process for solar construction

During the only meeting this month, the Broken Bow City Council voted to temporarily suspend the powers of the Board of Public Works due to a lack of a quorum. During the meeting on Tuesday, December 14, City Administrator Dan Knoell informed the Council that due to the recent death of Dan Jacobson, the board was no longer able to reach the required three-member quorum. Through the ordinance that was passed by the Council, they will take over the powers of the Board of Public Works until the three-member quorum is reached.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO