ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Business Journal

Duke Energy still working out new competitive bidding process for solar construction

By John Downey
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Duke Energy says it will have a competitive bidding program...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

A Brand New $561 Million Processing Plant is Being Constructed in Tama

A new processing plant is coming to Tama that is set to bring just under 400 full-time jobs. According to Tama-Toledo News Chronicle, the largest employer in Tama is about to get even bigger. Iowa Premium is a beef processing plant that just received $14 million in state and local tax incentives to construct a new processing facility.
TAMA, IA
WISH-TV

Construction begins on solar farm

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A solar project east of Indianapolis is underway. London-based Lightsource bp says it has secured funding for and begun construction on the Bellflower Solar farm in Henry and Rush counties. The company first announced plans for then 173-megawatt solar farm in January....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Observer

5 Best Solar Companies: Top Solar Energy Installers In 2022

The market for solar panels is fast-growing, as thousands of homes in the U.S. are seeking to install residential solar panels for their power needs. Also, the need for solar installations will continue to grow as many people see them as a more environmentally-friendly and affordable solution. However, with so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy
bizjournals

Duke Energy battles with opponents over new rules for multi-year rate plans

Battle lines are forming over N.C.’s utility reform law as customer, business and sustainable energy advocates square off against Duke Energy’s contention that rates approved in multi-year plans become permanent after regulatory approval. Join the three North Carolina Business Journals for a statewide luncheon as we hear from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rejournals.com

Duke Realty adds renewable energy manager

Indianapolis-based Duke Realty has hired David Crist in the company’s newly created role of renewable energy manager. In his role, Crist will be responsible for executing Duke Realty’s renewable energy strategy across the company’s 160-million-square-foot portfolio. Additionally, he will monitor and evaluate energy conservation innovations and sustainability initiatives for efficacy and potential deployment.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Silicon Ranch And Walton EMC Complete Construction Of Three New Solar Farms For Meta’s Data Center In Georgia

Partners have now completed six projects for Meta, with construction of a seventh facility underway in Lee County. Walton Electric Membership Corporation (EMC), a consumer-owned utility with a reputation for energy innovation, and Silicon Ranch, one of the nation’s largest independent power producers, announced that three new utility-scale solar facilities are now generating carbon-free renewable energy to help support Meta’s (formerly the Facebook company) operations in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Sand Hills Express

City Temporarily Suspends Public Works Powers; Solar Energy Presentation

During the only meeting this month, the Broken Bow City Council voted to temporarily suspend the powers of the Board of Public Works due to a lack of a quorum. During the meeting on Tuesday, December 14, City Administrator Dan Knoell informed the Council that due to the recent death of Dan Jacobson, the board was no longer able to reach the required three-member quorum. Through the ordinance that was passed by the Council, they will take over the powers of the Board of Public Works until the three-member quorum is reached.
BROKEN BOW, NE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

AES acquires Community Energy Solar

The AES Corporation said it is acquiring Community Energy Solar, LLC in a move expected to further bolster its renewable energy expansion efforts. Terms were not disclosed. With offices in Radnor, Penn., and Boulder, Colo., the Community Energy team has developed more than 3 GW of solar and storage projects.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
greatlakesecho.org

New solar program might help Michigan K-12 schools curb energy cost

The highest expense for schools behind faculty salaries is energy, prompting some districts in Michigan to eye solar savings. “For a long time, schools have been looking at how to become more energy efficient,” said Scott Little, the associate executive director of the Michigan School Business Officials. Schools replace...
MICHIGAN STATE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Shell buys solar and energy storage developer Savion

Shell has signed an agreement to purchase 100% of Savion LLC (Savion), a large utility-scale and energy storage developer. Savion, based in Kansas City, Missouri, specializes in developing solar power and energy storage projects. It currently has more than 18 gigawatts of solar power and battery storage under development, including for utilities and major commercial and industrial organizations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Geenex secures funds for solar and energy storage pipeline

Geenex Solar LLC, a utility-scale solar developer focused on the PJM region, said it closed additional financing from New Energy Capital. NEC and Geenex entered into their first financial arrangement in early 2019. Terms of the latest deal were not disclosed. Proceeds are expected to fund development and operating expenses,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
chainstoreage.com

Kohl’s to add new solar energy installations

Kohl’s Corp. is continuing to develop its renewable energy program. The department store chain is launching a program to equip 15 of its rooftops across Arizona and Illinois with solar arrays within the next year, bringing the location total to 178. The 15 new projects will increase Kohl's installed solar capacity by 10.4%, to a total of 56.97 megawatts (MW).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
buildingindiana.com

Duke Energy Details Upcoming Improvement Plans

Duke Energy Indiana filed a plan with Indiana state utility regulators to improve the reliability and resilience of its statewide network of power lines and infrastructure that deliver electricity to more than 860,000 Hoosier homes, businesses and industries. The six-year plan uses a combination of advanced technology and infrastructure upgrades...
dequeenbee.com

UAHT launches new solar energy program

HOPE, Ark. - The University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana is taking major strides in solar energy technology. Starting January 11, the university will begin classes in the state's first solar education lab. University officials say the lab will give students a real hands-on learning experience that will allow them...
HOPE, AR
Inhabitat.com

Largest energy company in the US is monopolizing solar power

An investigation carried out by Floodlight and the Miami Herald has found that the leading energy company in the U.S. is trying to influence energy policies in its favor, hurting the rooftop solar industry in Florida. The investigation says Florida Power & Light, the largest energy company in the country, is pushing policies that will overturn the current rooftop solar power reward program.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
washingtoncounty.news

Chipley looks at solar energy options

The City of Chipley is looking to a more energy efficient future, setting a goal of switching some of their facilities to solar powered operations. Melvin Engineering performed a feasibility study for the project, with research highlighting key economic factors. The wastewater treatment plant cost the city coffers approximately $138,000; however, a change to solar power is projected to reduce that cost to around $54,000 annually.
CHIPLEY, FL
WLBT

Construction on $150M Jackson tech district slated to begin next year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Construction is slated to begin next year on the first phase of a $150 million tech district planned near downtown Jackson. “We are targeting a ground-breaking and have gotten permission for the first building- the headquarters, for next year,” said Dr. Nashlie Sephus. “We hope to break ground on the Innovation Station by the middle of next year.”
JACKSON, MS
Lancaster Farming

New York Launches Solar Siting Working Group to Protect Farmland

New York has convened a working group to seek ways to protect rich farmland while helping achieve the state’s ambitious renewable energy goals. Ag Commissioner Richard Ball chaired the first meeting of the Farmland Protection Working Group on Dec. 8. The group will create strategies to encourage municipal input...
AGRICULTURE
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy