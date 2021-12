If pets are a much-loved part of your family, you have known the joy of your lives together … right up to the darkest hour when you must say goodbye. Kathi Bruggeman still remembers the first heart-wrenching moment when she and her family had to say goodbye to her first cat, Cougar. “Through the years, pets become so much a part of your family,” she says. “Your kids grow up and leave home for lives of their own, but pets remain with you for their entire lives. They need a lot of care, and give a lot of love. They become a part of our whole being.”

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO