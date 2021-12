H&M and the owner of Zara Inditex have both seen sales rebound despite continued challenges from the pandemic and supply chain disruption.The pair said they have both seen revenues return to at least pre-pandemic levels over the latest trading period.Swedish retailer H&M (Hennes & Mauritz) told shareholders its “strong recovery” has continued despite some restrictions remaining in place.The company said its group sales for the quarter to November 30 “were back at the same level as in the fourth quarter of 2019”, and 8% higher than the same quarter last year.These results are very satisfactory and demonstrate once...

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO