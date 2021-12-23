Laura Thomas

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLaura joined BBL as a GM of the Homewood Suites in Port Saint Lucie, FL. She...

Addison Thomas

Dent Wizard International, the largest provider of vehicle reconditioning services in North America, recently announced the promotion of Addison Thomas to president, in addition to his current role as chief operating officer. Thomas’ promotion is effective Jan. 1, 2022. Thomas has served as Dent Wizard’s COO since 2018, leading the company’s core service operations team. He served in various roles with Dent Wizard over the past 20 years, including VP of Operations and RVP of the West region.
Orlando’s International Drive adds 2 record-breaking thrill rides

Two record-breaking attractions opened off of Orlando’s International Drive on Tuesday, adding more thrill rides that don’t require theme park admission. ICON Park has opened the Orlando SlingShot, the world’s tallest slingshot attraction, and Orlando FreeFall, the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower. The Slingshot stands at...
A massive number of Tampa Bay companies were acquired in 2021

This year proved the region has talent, and many suitors thought it was so enticing they had to have a piece. 2021 brought in triple the amount of acquisitions compared to 2020, with 21 companies snatched up compared to seven companies last year. But the acquisitions don't necessarily mean a...
