Laura Thomas

Dent Wizard International, the largest provider of vehicle reconditioning services in North America, recently announced the promotion of Addison Thomas to president, in addition to his current role as chief operating officer. Thomas’ promotion is effective Jan. 1, 2022. Thomas has served as Dent Wizard’s COO since 2018, leading the company’s core service operations team. He served in various roles with Dent Wizard over the past 20 years, including VP of Operations and RVP of the West region.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO