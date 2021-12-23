Denielle Cazzolla: Don’t let 2022 be 2020, too

One year ago, I was really looking forward to 2020 coming to a close, as I imagine most of us were.

I had plenty of hope that 2021 would be much better.

The United States approved vaccines to fight COVID-19. Kids were back in school. Things were opening up.

Yes, we started seeing a surge of COVID cases, but I was hopeful our area would come together and take precautions so it wouldn’t get that bad.

But we saw COVID cases — and deaths — climb in January.

As vaccinations became more widely available, the numbers dropped.

By summer, our area was almost back to normal. We had weeks where we didn’t report COVID numbers, because frankly, there wasn’t much to report. Some of our local counties stopped doing daily reports. We still had scattered deaths, but I had hope maybe we really had licked this thing.

I was wrong. The more-contagious delta variant emerged. Case and death numbers began rising again. Counties that were reporting weekly went back to daily or every-other-day reports.

We are now in a public health emergency that is so much worse than it was at this time last year.

On Dec. 1, 2020, we reported the four-county region surpassed 2,500 total cases, and there were about two dozen deaths. On Dec. 8, 2021, we reported more than 20,000 cases had been reported in our area, as we closed in on 300 deaths.

Why are we here?

We let our guard down. We stopped social distancing. We stopped taking proper precautions. And too many people refuse to be vaccinated.

That last one is the one that really irks me.

Vaccines are still the best way to fight this. That is unless we all want to go into a more severe lockdown than we went into at the start of this pandemic.

Despite what some anti-vaccine people try to say, the vaccines are effective.

Are they 100% effective?

No. But no one is claiming they are.

Vaccinated people are less likely to contract COVID. They are less likely to spread it. And if they do get it, they are much less likely to die from the disease.

I’ve heard of fully vaccinated, otherwise healthy people dying of COVID. But the incidents are rare.

I’ve also heard of unvaccinated people being surrounded by COVID-positive people and not contracting it. Again. That is rare.

There have also been fatal reactions to the vaccine. These are also very rare. Some people have no reaction, but the most common side effects are a sore arm or feeling achy or tired for a day or two.

There are extremes in all diseases and treatments.

The vaccines may be new, but the science behind them is not. Scientists have been studying the potential of mRNA vaccines for decades.

I’m lucky. No one close to me has died of the disease, but a couple people closes to me, who were unvaccinated, got very sick. That changed at least one of their minds on the vaccine.

Too many people I know are not vaccinated. Many of them also object to the reinstituted mask mandate and would go ballistic if lockdowns or further restrictions were put back in place.

Many of them seem to think that COVID is just a sham and not a big deal. Some people try to claim that most of the COVID deaths are really from other causes. Would some of the people who died of COVID die of something else if they hadn’t contracted the coronavirus? I’m sure. But the Centers for Disease Control and Protection and World Health Organization have reported that there have been hundreds of thousands of excessive deaths over the past two years attributable to COVID, and many tens of thousands more may be COVID-related but have not been reported as such.

I don’t know if you can reason with the people who think COVID isn’t really a problem. They just refuse to understand that by vaccinating themselves and wearing masks they can not only protect themselves but everyone they love as well.

This isn’t a freedom issue. It is about the health of the people around you. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Take the precautions you need to protect your community.

I know COVID is not going to magically disappear. But let’s make 2022 a better year and do our part to help put COVID where it belongs — in the history books.

Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.