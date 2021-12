The St. Louis Cardinals had a great finish to their 2021 season. Looking back, what are five advanced statistics that are key signs for future success?. Everyone could use a little more baseball in their lives right now, and despite the gloom and doom of living in an MLB lockout, we can still pour over last season’s results. The St. Louis Cardinals were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card game, but the final month’s push was a ton of fun to watch.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO