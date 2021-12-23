ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man was high, going 90 mph when he caused crash that killed 2 sisters, police say

By WESH 2 News Staff
 3 days ago

PALM BAY, Fla. (WESH) – Traffic Homicide Investigators have arrested a man following a deadly crash that killed two sisters in April.

According to WESH, Noemi Hammen, 61, and her 58-year-old sister Maria Ramirez were killed in Palm Bay when a Mercedes slammed into their turning car crash on Babcock Street.

The driver, 38-year-old Kester Loy Patterson, of Palm Bay, has been arrested and charged with two counts of vehicle homicide, two counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI causing property damage to another and DUI.

According to investigators, Patterson was under the influence of cannabis and going 90 mph when he collided with the vehicle occupied by Hammen and Ramirez.

Patterson is being booked at the Brevard County Jail on a no-bond status.

FTV47
3d ago

Colorado just sentence an INNOCENT truck driver to 110yrs, he wasn't on drugs, his brakes failed, THIS MORON decides to do drugs then drive like an IDIOT, he needs the full extent of the law.

Joe Dirt62
3d ago

don't blame it on the weed. that's just an excuse. I'm sure he sped plenty of times when he wasn't High. what is his background like? that'll say a lot.

Tammie Rhodes
3d ago

He just had a good buzz on and the need for speed, unfortunately he killed two ppl. He knowingly killed two sisters by his carelessness & wrecklessness. Hope he gets the book thrown at him. It's a risk we take when we choose to break the law!!

