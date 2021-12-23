Case study: Dennis Walsh of Pacaso talks competitive intelligence

The week in investor relations is taking a break for the holidays. See you in 2022!. – Investors are ‘closely watching’ the latest data on the rapidly spreading Omicron variant for signs of how much the virus could impact the US economy and earnings ‘as the market heads into what has historically been a strong time of year for equities,’ said Reuters on December 23. The news agency noted that, at the time of the story’s publication, the S&P 500 was down only 0.1 percent since the Omicron variant was identified on November 24. Reuters said it remained unclear what effect Omicron would ultimately have on markets but noted that a South African study on the variant’s apparent lower severity ‘bodes well’ for a ‘Santa rally’. Historically, US stocks have risen during the last five trading days of December and the first two days of January in 56 out of 75 years since 1945, said the news agency, citing data from CFRA Research.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO