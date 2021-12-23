Case study: Dennis Walsh of Pacaso talks competitive intelligence

Top marketing executives from retail, hospitality and CPG brands including Michaels, McDonald’s, and Del Taco are sharing insight on the year ahead. Chain Store Age recently spoke with members of Loyalty Innovators, a digital community for marketing executives and loyalty innovators to connect and share best practices, to ask their opinions about what they expect the hot marketing trends to be in 2022. Following are forecasts from marketing leaders at Michaels Companies, McDonald’s, Del Taco, Shell, Marriott International, and Hanesbrands.
