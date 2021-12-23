ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

Healthwatch 16: Advice for holiday gatherings

 3 days ago
DANVILLE, Pa. — In just a few days, we will gather with friends and family for Christmas. But as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly, many people are second-guessing those holiday plans. Dr. Alison Brodginski is Geisinger's northeast director of infectious diseases. She says we do not...

