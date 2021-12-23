ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Local farmer growing national audience

By C. P. Bailey christy@athensnews-courier.com
 3 days ago
Local farmer Stan Usery Courtesy photo

Local farmer Stan Usery will be featured on an upcoming segment on Simply Southern TV. Usery, a Limestone County row crop farmer, will appear locally on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 9 a.m. The show will then be rebroadcast nationwide on Wednesday, Jan. 5, on the RFD-TV cable network at 3 p.m.

Usery will speak about local crops and affect excessive rainfall has had on them. “We always hear that rain is a good thing for farmers, but it is possible to have too much of a good thing,” said Simply Southern TV co-host Kevin Worthington. “Stan does a great job of explaining why this year’s rainfall was a bit too much for his cotton while also making for a great corn crop.”

The show will also air in Birmingham, Montgomery, Dothan , Mobile and Columbus, Ga.

Business
