Opinion: Take a moment to reflect on your blessings

During this holiday season, I often reflect on gifts that are well beyond those that can be found under a Christmas tree. I’ve had many experiences this past year that have continued to remind me that a college education is one of the most powerful gifts any of us can receive. And, as a parent and grandparent, our support for their education — financial, emotional, physical and spiritual — is one of the most powerful gifts we can give to our children and grandchildren. In fact, former Utah Gov. Olene Walker taught me over a decade ago that I needed to start a My529 savings plan for college costs for each of my future grandchildren. Now that I have grandchildren, I have done just that.

