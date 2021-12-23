Decades before jazz was heard in Bronzeville, sleigh bells rang as horses raced its snow-covered boulevard

Crowds would gather at Garfield, Washington and Humboldt Parks, and along the Chicago River, to see the horses run in cutter races. Editor's note: This historical print shows damage. Chicago Herald and Examiner

At the turn of the 20th century, Grand Boulevard was renowned for drag-racing trotters and pacers through the snow of a Chicago winter.

A Tribune account of one such horse race on Jan. 27, 1901, said the road — which was subsequently renamed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the neighborhood dubbed Bronzeville — held a “crowd that lined both sides of the boulevard (and) ran well up into the thousands.”

Snow racing came to Chicago from the East Coast. A plaque put up by the Historical Society of Medford, Massachusetts, proclaims that James Pierpont’s song “Jingle Bells” “tells of the sleigh races held on (nearby) Salem streets in the early 1800s.”

In Chicago, the sport spread from one boulevard to another, spawning groups of neighborhood enthusiasts: the West Side Ice Racing Association, the Oak Park Driving Club, the Garfield Park Winter Driving Club and the Lincoln Park Driving Club.

Their rivalries gave Chicago snow racing something of the character of the famed Palio in Siena. For 500 years, jockeys have raced around the Italian city’s square for the glory of the neighborhoods they represent — riding bareback, and carrying the hopes and hatreds of big-money betters.

At the Chicago snow races, wounded pride and grudge matches knew no limits. So when West Side and North Side horses beat South Side racers on their home ground of Grand Boulevard, Billy O’Brien, a South Side state senator, demanded a rematch.

“Mr. O’Brien goes further and says he will bet from $100 to $500 that he can pick one horse from his section of the city that will defeat both North Side and West Side horses,” the Tribune reported on Jan. 27, 1902. “Who the horse is he will not say.”

And on Feb. 17, O′Brien drove his horse Billy C. to an impressive victory on Grand Boulevard.

The race that drew thousands on Jan. 27, 1901, featured stable mates Tom and Lotus pulling a sled called a “cutter” down Grand Boulevard, the principle artery of a similarly named neighborhood zealously guarded by its elite residents. White and wealthy, they had the clout to commandeer a public street for private sport.

James A. Murphy, the owner of Tom and Lotus, began as a Loop bookie, became a commodities broker and was worth $1 million when he started breeding horses on an Indiana farm.

Murphy may have eschewed bookmaking, but whither horse racing goes, betting surely follows. At a racetrack, wagers are placed with an anonymous teller. On Grand Boulevard, horse owners waving $100 bills went at it, ego to ego, according to the Tribune story.

Occasionally in that time, a question was posed about the equity of closing a public thoroughfare to work-a-day folk for the benefit of a well-heeled few. A racing sled cost at least $800 (the equivalent of $20,000 today).

“The man lying in bed on Washington Boulevard, Sunday afternoon, after a hard week’s work,” a Tribune reader conjectured, “complains that his peace is disturbed by the scenes of the Derby on the street Sunday afternoon.”

The class issue was underscored by the unabashed arrogance of some snow racers. A park commissioner provided an example of their behavior on Washington Boulevard in 1895: “On last Saturday, persons desiring to speed their horses actually ordered others off the boulevard,” he told the Tribune. “When the persons ordered off protested they were, the Commissioner said, hooted and jeered at by the crowd of fast drivers.”

In the 1890s, the proprietor of Ed Smith’s roadhouse sponsored a race on the opening day of the sledding season that went down Grand Boulevard from 47th to 51st streets.

“The prize was a monster mince pie two feet across and a magnum of wine,” the Tribune noted. “There were no second or third prizes.”

The motives of such sponsors eventually underwent scrutiny.

In 1905, Chicago’s Methodist ministers proclaimed Sunday snow racing a “disgrace to the city and an offense to the Christian.” One clergyman told the Tribune “the proprietors of several saloons had made an arrangement between themselves to encourage the sport so that they would get more patronage.”

Caught between opponents and proponents, city officials proposed shifting snow racing to less busy streets. Neither party was ready to compromise, but technology and climate intervened.

The automobile captured the imagination of speed enthusiasts, and fewer snowy winters killed sled racing. It was but a memory when a major storm blanketed Chicago in 1934.

“One of these days they’re going to reopen the speedway on Grand Boulevard,” the Tribune wrote, wistfully. “Sporting gentlemen are going to have the old cutter shined up and the races which were discontinued ‘way back when will be resumed.”

