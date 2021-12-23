ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Monroe Township home severely damaged by Thursday fire

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — A home along Delaware County Road 300-W south of Ind. 67 was severely damaged by a blaze on Thursday.

Todd Lewis, chief of the Daleville-Salem Township Fire Department, estimated as much as 70 percent of the split-level home had been destroyed by the fire.

The occupants of the Monroe Township house — who had moved into the home only this week — escaped without injury. They reported seeing flames near a fireplace, Lewis said.

The fire apparently started on the south end of the house. Lewis said a brisk wind likely helped the flames spread.

Firefighters from Daleviille, Blountsville, Cowan, Liberty Township, Yorktown, Middletown, Sulphur Springs and Henry County's Jefferson Township were called to the scene.

Delaware County EMS and officials with the county's emergency management agency were also on hand.

The fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. Firefighters remained at the scene at 3 p.m.

Lewis said the home's occupants — who recently moved to East Central Indiana from Cleveland, Ohio — had apparently made arrangements for temporary lodging.

