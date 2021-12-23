Atsushi Onita, More Announced for WrestleCon 2022

-Originally aired February 9, 1980. -Your hosts are Lance Russell and Dave Brown. Lance pledges that “we have a dandy this week.” So I guess Adrian Street is on the card. -Lucas comes out with a flurry of offense, driving knees into the shoulder and the chin. Lucas boots Ralph as Dave nonchalantly declares Lucas “the favorite” for this match. Audience member shouts something inaudible that gets an appreciative laugh from the audience and the commentators as Lucas applies a sleeper on Ralph for the win. Lucas leaves the ring without waking up the jobber, leaving the referee to do it, and a few fans pick up on that and boo babyface Lucas on his way out.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO