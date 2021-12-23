ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Atsushi Onita, More Announced for WrestleCon 2022

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– WrestleCon has announced more guests for the 2022 convention, including Atsushi Onita, The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, and Tommy Rich. The event will be held in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania Week. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Deonna Purrazzo....

411mania.com

Comments / 0

ewrestlingnews.com

Bray Wyatt, Mickie James & Others Added To WrestleCon 2022, More

WrestleCon took to Twitter today, announcing that Bray Wyatt and Mickie James have been added to the WrestleCon 2022 convention, which takes place during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, Texas. You can check out the updated guest list below:. * Windham Rotunda. * Atsushi Onita. * Mickie James. * Scarlett...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 12.26.21: Drew McIntyre Takes on Sheamus, More

WWE held a live event in Tampa, Florida on Sunday night featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Street Fight and more. As Wrestling Inc notes, the original main event of a six-man tag match was changed due to Roman Reigns not being at the arena. You can see the results below:
WWE
Loudwire

Beartooth Announce 2022 U.S. Tour With Silverstein + More

Beartooth have announced a 2022 U.S. tour dubbed The Below Tour Part 2, in support of their most recent album Below. The tour is set to kick off March 26 in Fort Wayne, Ind. and will wrap up May 3 in Louisville, Ky. Joining Beartooth on the run are Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada and Erra. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, Dec. 17 at 10AM local time, with various pre-sales starting Dec. 14. See the details and get your tickets here.
FORT WAYNE, IN
411mania.com

Britt Baker Comments on WWE Editing Her Out of NXT TakeOver: WarGames

– As previously reported about a year back, WWE edited out Britt Baker’s famous meme-worthy cameo that showed her in the crowd during NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. The footage that showed her during the match has been edited out of the broadcast for the streaming archived version of the show. Now, it appears Britt Baker has reacted to the edit in response to a fan comment on her official Instagram Story (see the screenshot below).
WWE
411mania.com

Scotty Riggs on Teaming With Buff Bagwell, American Males’ Split

Scotty Riggs recently looked back on his team with Buff Bagwell as the American Males in WCW, as well as their split. Riggs was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and discussed the team and eventual split when Bagwell joined the nWo. You can check out the highlights below:
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and 205 Live

WWE will present new episodes of both WWE Smackdown and 205 Live tonight with Smackdown being taped last week in Chicago. You can find spoilers here. * Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Toni Storm. * Miracle on 31st Street Fight: The Usos & Madcap Moss vs. The...
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Reacts to Missing House Show: ‘Merry COVID Christmas!’

Seth Rollins took to social media to comment on his missing tonight’s WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Rollins posted to Twitter on Sunday after the New York City show changed its main event from a Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Championship to a steel cage match between Edge and Kevin Owens.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: MJF Taking Some Me Time Due to CM Punk ‘Ducking’ Him, Miro Turns 36

– MJF is sick and tired of CM Punk ducking him. As a result, he decided to take some “me time” at a tropical resort, which he posted about on Twitter. He wrote in the caption, “Got sick of CM ducking me like a coward. Decided I needed some me time. #Betterthanyou” You can check out his tweet below:
WWE
411mania.com

Notes On Who Missed Sunday’s WWE Live Events

WWE was missing several stars on its first night of Holiday Tour live events, and a new report has the full list. PWInsider reports that the following advertised talents missed the shows:. Madison Square Garden: Big E., Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Zelina Vega. Tampa, Florida: Shinsuke...
WWE
411mania.com

Memphis Wrestling (2.9.1980) Review

-Originally aired February 9, 1980. -Your hosts are Lance Russell and Dave Brown. Lance pledges that “we have a dandy this week.” So I guess Adrian Street is on the card. -Lucas comes out with a flurry of offense, driving knees into the shoulder and the chin. Lucas boots Ralph as Dave nonchalantly declares Lucas “the favorite” for this match. Audience member shouts something inaudible that gets an appreciative laugh from the audience and the commentators as Lucas applies a sleeper on Ralph for the win. Lucas leaves the ring without waking up the jobber, leaving the referee to do it, and a few fans pick up on that and boo babyface Lucas on his way out.
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Live Events in Madison Square Garden, Tampa

WWE is beginning its holiday tour with shows in Madison Square Garden and Tampa, Florida tonight, and the cards are available. You can see the lineups below for the shows, with PWInsider reporting that there may be changes to the MSG card due to the COVID-19 positive tests earlier in the week:
WWE
411mania.com

TNT Championship Changes Hands on AEW Rampage (Clips)

We have a new TNT Champion following the Christmas Day episode of AEW Rampage. Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara to capture the championship in the main event of tonight show. You can see a couple clips and pics from the match below. The win marks Rhodes’ third reign with the...
WWE
411mania.com

WWF Superstars of Wrestling (1.17.1987) Review

-Your hosts are Vince McMahon, Bruno Sammartino, and Jesse Ventura. -The big moment, as Ricky Steamboat returns from the injury. Steamboat suckers O into going for a dive and then dodging it. Steamboat goes for the arm. O gets a powerslam for a near-fall as Randy Savage drops in to let us know he’s not even bothering to watch this match because Steamboat is so busted up that it’s obviously going to be a bad match.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Note On Tommy Dreamer’s Status With Impact Wrestling

As previously noted, Tommy Dreamer was suspended by Impact Wrestling back in September following his comments during the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Fightful Select has an update on Dreamer’s status with the company. According to Fightful, Dreamer is back in...
WWE
411mania.com

Mickie James & Sam Houston Added to WrestleCon 2022

– Sam Houston and Mickie James are among the latest stars added to WrestleCon 2022. WrestleCon announced James, Sam Houston and more as the latest additions to the show, which runs WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, Texas. The updated lineup of guests for the convention is:. * Windham Rotunda. *...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT Championship Bout Added to Tonight’s Madison Square Garden Show

– As previously reported, it was possible some changes might be made to tonight’s WWE Live Holiday Tour show for tonight at Madison Square Garden due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. MSG has now confirmed that a title match between WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne has been added to tonight’s event. Ciampa will be defending his WWE NXT Championship against Dunne for the matchup (See below).
WWE

